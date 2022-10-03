Elon Musk’s robot Optimus can water plants, lift boxes, and even dance

Tesla unveils prototype of humanoid robot that will cost less than its cars

Films like I, Robot may soon be a reality instead of being categorized as science fiction. In the not-so-distant future, robots may water your plants, lift things that are too heavy for you to carry, and even perform precision tasks in factories. Elon Musk’s humanoid robot Optimus can do all these and even dance, albeit a bit stiffly.

On Friday, Musk unveiled the prototype of his humanoid robot. Optimus walked stiffly on to the stage to the cheer of enthusiastic spectators before waving and swinging with its arms lifted. It was inspired by humans and brought to life, thanks to the innovation and success of Musk’s electric car business, Tesla.

Watch: Tesla unveils humanoid robot prototype Optimus

“Humble beginnings”

On the big screen, Tesla shared the various tests they have been carrying out on Optimus. It can lift boxes, water plants, and perform precision tasks like lifting small objects from a bunch in a factory setting. “Just humble beginnings,” we hear in the video, but are immediately reminded that Optimus “can identify objects” such as the watering can.

Musk has revealed that he intends to mass-produce his robot soon. Even better, it will apparently cost around $20,000 (around Rs 1,637,000)—much less than a Tesla car (Rs 70 lakh in India).

Low cost and high reliability

“Our goal is to make a useful humanoid robot as soon as possible, and we’ve also designed it using the same discipline as with the car, that is, so that it’s possible to manufacture the robot in high volume at low cost and with high reliability. So that’s incredibly important,” he explained.

Musk reaffirmed his belief that advanced technology such as artificial intelligence will play a key role in the development of mankind. He claimed his robots will help build “a future of abundance” and result in the “transformation of civilization.”

The maverick visionary revealed that he has several protypes of the Optimus model being tried and tested in several Tesla factories.

