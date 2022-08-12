F-150 vs Cybertruck: ‘Take that, Elon Musk’, Ford CEO takes dig at Tesla chief

Musk, who is the world’s richest person, announced Cybertruck in 2019. However, it is yet to be launched and is expected to go into production in 2023

Ford CEO Jim Farley took a dig at Tesla CEO Elon Musk while drawing a comparison between Ford’s electric pickup F-150 Lightning and Tesla’s long-delayed EV Cybertruck.

While announcing a major investment in solar energy at a Ford plant in Michigan, USA, Farley made the comment, according to a report on The Verge.

He spoke to announce a deal with DTE Energy that both companies billed as the “largest renewable energy purchase from a utility in US history.” But after touting the company’s move to more sustainable sources, he made a quick jab at his main rival in the electric vehicle (EV) space, whom he has praised in the past for helping spur the industry toward electric vehicles, the report said.

Also read: Tata Motors to acquire Ford India’s Sanand plant at ₹726 crore

Advertisement

“We’re really on a mission at Ford to lead an electric and digital revolution for many, not few,” Farley said. “And I have to say the shining light for us at Ford is this beautiful Lightning made right down the road in Dearborn, right here in the state of Michigan, already the leader of all EV pickup trucks in our industry in the United States.”

He added, “Take that, Elon Musk.”

Musk, who is the world’s richest person, announced Cybertruck in 2019. However, it is yet to be launched and is expected to go into production in 2023.

The Cybertruck has been described by Tesla as “Better utility than a truck with more performance than a sports car”.

Also read: Last Ford EcoSport car rolls out of Chennai plant

What is Cybertruck?

According to Tesla’s website, “Cybertruck is built with an exterior shell made for ultimate durability and passenger protection. Starting with a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton, every component is designed for superior strength and endurance, from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla armour glass. With up to 3,500 pounds of payload capacity and adjustable air suspension, Cybertruck is the most powerful tool we have ever built, engineered with 100 cubic feet of exterior, lockable storage — including a magic tonneau cover that is strong enough to stand on.

“With the ability to pull near infinite mass and a towing capability of over 14,000 pounds, Cybertruck can perform in almost any extreme situation with ease. From rugged to refined, Cybertruck is completely adaptable for your needs. Prepare for every experience with a versatile utilitarian design — including on-board power and compressed air.”

Also read: Twitter responds to Musk’s claims, calls them excuses

F-150 bestseller

Ford says, “The F-150 is purpose-built from the ground up — designed to be tough and productive. This is what happens when you merge premium-grade muscle with finely tuned intelligence and design. A beast with brains. A relentlessly tough, high-strength, military-grade, aluminium-alloy body and torture-tested high-strength steel frame with new tech to help you work smart and hard.”

According to the report, the F-150 Lightning is currently the bestselling electric truck in the market, outselling the only other two entrants, the Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV.

In 2019, Musk tweeted a 16-second clip on Twitter showing Cybertruck pulling F-150.