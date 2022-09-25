Goa daily wage worker builds robot to feed his differently-abled daughter

Pained by his ailing wife not being able to feed their differently-abled daughter, a daily wage worker in Goa having no technical knowledge has built a robot to help the girl have food without anyones support.

The Goa State Innovation Council has lauded Bipin Kadam for his innovation, which he has titled Maa Robot, and is providing him financial support to work on the machine further and explore its commercial viability. The food is kept on a plate which is part of the robot. It feeds the girl, who cannot move and lift her hands, on a voice command specifying what she wants to eat, like vegetable, dal-rice mix or other items.

Kadam, who is in his 40s and a resident of Bethora village in Ponda taluka of south Goa, has been doing odd jobs as a daily wage worker.

He told

