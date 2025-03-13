TN: Annamalai cites Sundar Pichai example to bat for Centre's three-language policy

The political confrontation over Tamil Nadu's language policy intensified on Thursday (March 13), as K Annamalai, the state BJP chief, dragged Google CEO Sundar Pichai into the debate to strengthen his criticism of the DMK's two-language policy.

The dispute escalated when Annamalai accused the DMK of hypocrisy, pointing out that the children of ministers, including Information and Technology Minister PTR Palanivel Rajan, are being educated in three languages while denying underprivileged students the same opportunity.

In response, PTR said that his two sons adhered strictly to the two-language policy during their education. He asserted, "Wise individuals do not endorse a three-language formula at any cost," the leader said in Madurai.

Annamalai’s query

During a public gathering on Wednesday (March 12) in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi, Annamalai contested PTR's assertion that his sons were educated under a two-language system.

"Thiru PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan stated that his sons followed a two-language formula but did not specify which languages were included. If the two languages were English as the first language and French or Spanish as the second, is this the two-language policy of the Tamil Nadu government?" Annamalai questioned.

He further noted PTR's claim that many CEOs of major multinational corporations from southern India were educated under a two-language system, suggesting that Hindi did not contribute to their success.

Sundar Pichai reference

To counter the DMK's position, Annamalai cited Sundar Pichai, who was born in Tamil Nadu, as an example of achieving success through multilingual education.

"We are merely questioning why the Tamil Nadu government is preventing students in government schools from learning an Indian language as their third language, alongside Tamil and English, and even an international language at the secondary level, as recommended in the NEP 2020," he said, referring to Pichai's education in three languages, including Hindi, as supporting evidence.

He reinforced his argument with a video of Pichai, presenting the tech leader's background as an inspirational model for the youth of Tamil Nadu.

“Google CEO Thiru Sundar Pichai studied three languages in his school, including Hindi, contrary to your (PTR’s) claim” Annamalai said.

Fresh angle to the debate

Annamalai's mention of Sundar Pichai has introduced a fresh angle to the ongoing language debate, framing it as a struggle between global competitiveness and regional protectionism.

This viewpoint has sparked significant backlash from the DMK and its allies, who view the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as an attempt to impose Hindi.

At a rally in Tiruvallur on March 12, Chief Minister MK Stalin characterised the policy as "anti-poor" and "saffronised," accusing the central government of undermining federalism and showing disregard for the Tamil community.

PTR also dismissed BJP’s claims, describing them as "half-truths" and defended the two-language policy as a legacy established by CN Annadurai in 1968.

BJP’s strategy

As Tamil Nadu’s political environment prepares for a contentious election, Annamalai’s invocation of Pichai as a figure in this linguistic and cultural conflict highlights the BJP’s strategy to confront the DMK’s stronghold.

The effectiveness of this tactic in resonating with voters remains to be seen, but the dispute over language policy – now characterised by personal attacks and references to celebrities – has undoubtedly heated up.

Personal attacks

Annamalai’s personal critique of PTR – suggesting elitism while referring to Pichai – stands in stark contrast to the DMK’s defence of Tamil identity.

Meanwhile, there were counterattacks from Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji and VCK leader Thirumavalavan.

During a public meeting in Coimbatore, Senthil Balaji criticised Annamalai for making false promises regarding the language issue.

He remarked, "Annamalai, who travelled to the UK for a specialised political course, claims to speak Hindi? He was only communicated with in English. This clearly indicates that Hindi will not benefit anyone."

While addressing the media at the Chennai airport, Thirumavalavan claimed that a misleading notion has been propagated, suggesting that studying in India ensures job opportunities globally.

He said, "Studying two languages is sufficient for us; those who study Hindi often come to Tamil Nadu seeking job opportunities."