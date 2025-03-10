NEP row: TN CM Stalin rebukes 'ruler' Dharmendra Pradhan over his LS speech

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday (March 10) issued a strong denunciation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in response to his speech in Parliament. He accused Pradhan of displaying arrogance and disrespecting the people of the state regarding their opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP).

During a tumultuous session in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Pradhan criticised the DMK government, claiming it was endangering the future of students by rejecting the NEP and PM SHRI scheme.

Stain questions 'ruler' Pradhan

In his pointed remarks, Stalin stated, “The Union Education Minister, who speaks with an air of superiority as if he were a ruler, deserves a reprimand.” He questioned whether Pradhan’s comments suggested that Tamil Nadu’s Members of Parliament were “uncivilised” for bringing attention to the Centre’s failure to allocate educational funds to the state. “You are bringing disgrace upon the people of Tamil Nadu; does the Prime Minister support this conduct?” Stalin inquired, intensifying the dispute.

Stalin further pressed Pradhan regarding the delay in disbursing funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, a centrally funded initiative, demanding, “Can you provide a straightforward answer as to whether it is feasible to release the funds intended for students instead of imposing taxes on us?” He asserted that the Tamil Nadu government operates “exclusively in alignment with the sentiments of the populace” and is not influenced by external pressures, making a pointed reference to the BJP-led Centre by stating, “We are not beholden to the directives from Nagpur, unlike you.”

This exchange of words followed Pradhan’s accusations in Parliament, where he claimed the DMK government had made a “U-turn” on its initial agreement to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the PM SHRI scheme, alleging that political motivations were hindering educational advancement for students in Tamil Nadu. His comments incited protests from DMK MPs, resulting in a temporary adjournment of the session.

Conflict over three-language formula

The current conflict revolves around Tamil Nadu's refusal to accept the three-language formula proposed by the NEP, which the state interprets as an imposition of Hindi, conflicting with its established two-language policy of Tamil and English. Stalin has consistently accused the Central government of "blackmail" by tying the release of funds to compliance with the NEP, a claim that Union Minister Pradhan has characterised as a "false narrative."

As tensions escalate, Stalin's response highlights Tamil Nadu's resolute opposition to what it views as encroachment by the Central government, paving the way for increased political discord between the state and the Union administration.