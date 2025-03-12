Take a cue from Tamil Nadu: Top Kannada body proposes two-language formula in Karnataka

The heated debate over the three-language formula in Tamil Nadu and its resolute adoption of a two-language policy has created ripples in Karnataka.

Historically, Karnataka and other Southern states embraced the three-language approach but Tamil Nadu's outright rejection — and it embracing a streamlined, two-language model — has prompted many in Karnataka to reconsider its own linguistic policies.

The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) is gearing up to recommend a major overhaul in Karnataka’s language policy by shifting from the traditional three-language formula to a two-language one modelled on Tamil Nadu’s successful system.

KDA for two-language formula

The proposed change comes amid growing concerns that the current policy indirectly forces Hindi on regional languages, undermining Karnataka’s linguistic identity.

To spearhead this transformation, the KDA has announced the formation of a committee comprising education experts and prominent Kannada activists. This panel will undertake a detailed examination of the existing three-language policy, assess the comparative benefits of the Tamil-English model in Tamil Nadu, and craft a proposal for the state government.

The initiative is expected to shed light on the merits of embracing a two-language formula, which many argue better addresses the cultural and educational needs of Kannadigas.

Hindi states and others

Professor Purushottam Bilimale, chairman of the KDA, told The Federal that Tamil Nadu had long ago rejected the three-language formula established by the 1968 Kothari Commission report. He questioned the Centre's inaction regarding Tamil Nadu’s stance and pointed out a striking inconsistency: while Hindi-speaking states accepted the three-language policy on paper, they did not incorporate any South Indian language in their curricula. This selective implementation, he argued, effectively amounts to an imposition of Hindi on southern regions.

Bilimale further contended that Tamil Nadu’s language model is particularly apt given that North Indian states are not uniformly enforcing the three-language policy. He emphasised the importance of conducting a thorough analysis to understand the benefits Tamil Nadu has reaped from its Tamil-English language policy as well as the drawbacks Karnataka has suffered under the current system. This comparative study is expected to offer critical insights into both the advantages and potential pitfalls of the existing language policy in Karnataka.

New start in Karnataka

The Eighth Schedule of the Constitution grants equal status to 22 languages. Any attempt to impose one language as the 'national language' must be carefully considered, as linguistic dominance is not easily accepted in a diverse country like India.

''A rigid language policy could threaten linguistic diversity and cultural heritage,'' said Prof PV Niranjanaradhya, head of the universalisation of education at the National Law School of India University opined.

The proposal, once finalised and presented to the state government, aims to safeguard the interests of Kannadigas by aligning language education with regional realities. While the process may be time consuming, the KDA remains committed to ensuring that Karnataka’s linguistic and educational priorities are addressed. If successful, this shift to a two-language formula could redefine language education in the state, fostering a more inclusive environment that reflects Karnataka’s unique cultural heritage.

As discussions unfold, the KDA’s initiative may well serve as a catalyst for broader debates about language policy in India, prompting other states to reconsider the balance between regional identity and national language directives.