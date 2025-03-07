Discussion: Is RSS-BJP trying to fuel linguistic divisions next?

A controversial statement by RSS leader Suresh Joshi on Mumbai’s linguistic diversity has sparked a political storm. Joshi stated that Mumbai does not have a single language but a mix, with different areas speaking different languages. This led to an immediate backlash, with Opposition parties demanding clarity from the BJP. The issue comes at a time when Tamil Nadu is witnessing strong opposition to the imposition of Hindi.

Is the BJP and RSS trying to trigger a new language debate for political gains? Capital Beat host Neelu Vyas discusses this with Srinivasan S, Editor-in-Chief of The Federal, and Vivek Deshpande, political commentator.

RSS leader’s statement stirs controversy

Suresh Joshi's remark that “anyone coming to Mumbai may not necessarily need to learn Marathi” has ignited a political controversy. Opposition parties, including the Shiv Sena (UBT), slammed the comment, alleging that the BJP and RSS are attempting to dilute Maharashtra’s linguistic identity.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified, stating that Joshi’s remarks were taken out of context. After this, Joshi had to clarify that he was speaking about Mumbai’s linguistic diversity and not undermining Marathi’s importance.

However, the timing of this statement has raised eyebrows, given that it comes just before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Marathi identity and Mumbai politics

Political commentator Vivek Deshpande said the Marathi identity is deeply rooted in Mumbai. He noted that parties like the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have historically used linguistic pride as a political tool.

"Marathi sentiments are strong in Mumbai, and any leader making a remark on the language must tread carefully," Deshpande said. He added that Shiv Sena, under both Bal Thackeray and now Uddhav Thackeray, has always pushed for Marathi signboards, cultural preservation, and priority for locals in jobs.

Deshpande argued that the RSS, despite originating in Maharashtra, has always promoted Hindi as the national language. This creates a contradiction, especially when BJP supports Hindi imposition in southern states but downplays Marathi’s prominence in Maharashtra.

BJP’s electoral strategy in Maharashtra

Editor-in-Chief Srinivasan S pointed out that language politics is not new in Maharashtra, and the BJP appears to be using it strategically ahead of the elections.

"We must look at this in the context of the upcoming BMC elections. The BJP has been trying to wrest control from the Shiv Sena for a long time. By playing the linguistic identity card, they might be trying to appeal to non-Marathi voters in Mumbai," Srinivasan explained.

He further pointed out that Maharashtra has seen waves of anti-migrant sentiments, first targeting South Indians in the 1960s and later North Indian migrants. In this light, Joshi’s comment on Mumbai’s linguistic mix could be an attempt to downplay Marathi dominance and appeal to the non-Marathi vote bank.

Tamil Nadu’s language politics and BJP’s national strategy

The discussion also touched on the BJP’s stance on Hindi in Tamil Nadu. The state has long resisted the imposition of Hindi, and the DMK government has strongly opposed the Centre’s three-language policy.

Srinivasan noted that Tamil Nadu has a historical aversion to Hindi, with major anti-Hindi agitations shaping its political landscape. He recalled that in 2020, Union Home Minister Amit Shah suggested that Hindi should be India’s national language, triggering backlash from Tamil leaders.

"Tamil Nadu has an exemption from the three-language formula, yet the BJP continues to push for Hindi. This contradiction becomes apparent when the same party argues that Marathi should not be imposed in Mumbai," Srinivasan said.

The BJP’s electoral calculations are evident — using Hindi nationalism in the North while softening linguistic divides in Maharashtra to secure non-Marathi votes.

Could this impact elections in Bihar and beyond?

With Bihar elections approaching, there is speculation about whether the BJP will replicate similar linguistic tactics in other states.

"The language debate could have a ripple effect," Deshpande observed. "If Mumbai sees a Marathi vs. non-Marathi political battle, this could influence voter sentiments in Bihar, where large numbers of migrant workers reside."

Srinivasan pointed out that language has become a cross-state issue, affecting relations between states that send and receive migrant workers. The recent incident where Tamil Nadu officials had to clarify their stance on migrant workers from Bihar shows how quickly language-related issues can escalate politically.

Manufacturing a new emotive issue?

Both panelists agreed that the BJP and RSS might be shifting focus from Hindu-Muslim polarization to linguistic divides.

"With courts tightening restrictions on communal rhetoric, the BJP could be looking for fresh emotive issues to mobilize voters," Srinivasan suggested.

Deshpande agreed, adding that while language is an emotional issue, it may not hold the same long-term appeal as religion-based polarization.

"In today's digital world, where translation apps make communication easier, these linguistic battles seem outdated. But for politicians, such issues are tools to divert attention from real economic and governance challenges," Deshpande said.

The discussion concluded with the acknowledgment that language politics remains a potent tool in Indian elections. Whether in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, or Bihar, political parties continue to exploit linguistic identities for electoral gains.

As India moves toward crucial state elections, it remains to be seen whether language will become the next major political battleground.

