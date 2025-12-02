Karur stampede case: TN govt urges SC to vacate CBI probe order

The Tamil Nadu government has submitted a detailed counter-affidavit to the Supreme Court to vacate its interim order that transferred the investigation into the tragic Karur stampede to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On behalf of Additional Secretary to the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, the 14-page document — filed on behalf of key respondents including the Home Secretary, Director General of Police, and Karur Town Police Inspector — labelled the Special Leave Petition (SLP) by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as "misconceived and not maintainable," and accused it of presenting selective facts and unsubstantiated assumptions.

State government's affidavit

The affidavit, arising from TVK's challenge to a Madras High Court order dated October 3, seeks to vacate the Supreme Court's October 13 directive, which not only transferred the probe to the CBI but also suspended a state-appointed judicial commission and established a three-member supervisory committee with 'non-native' IPS officers.

Government sources describe the filing as a defence of federal principles, arguing that the apex court's intervention overstepped the original prayers and undermined a fair, ongoing state-led inquiry. The matter awaits listing, but with public outrage still simmering over the September 27 stampede that killed 41, including children, the plea could reshape how India's courts handle high-profile tragedies.

The affidavit meticulously recounts the events of September 27, when TVK's inaugural road show in Velusamypuram village, Karur district, turned deadly.

TVK leaders booked

Immediate fallout included a First Information Report (FIR) at Karur Town Police Station under sections relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and endangering lives. TVK leaders, including party General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna, Bussy Anand, faced charges amid allegations of ignoring police advisories on crowd control and traffic management.

The state government, under Chief Minister MK Stalin, announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for families of the deceased and Rs one lakh for the injured. Meanwhile, TVK party chief Vijay pledged Rs 20 lakh per family and covered medical costs.

One-member Commission of Inquiry

Following the incident, DMK-led Tamil Nadu government swiftly constituted a one-member Commission of Inquiry on September 28, headed by retired Madras High Court Justice Aruna Jagadeesan. Known for her unflinching 2018 probe into Thoothukudi police firings against the anti-Sterlite protesters, Justice Jagadeesan was mandated to examine causes, fix responsibility, review permissions, and recommend SOPs for public events within three months. She visited hospitals and the site promptly, assuring transparency.

TVK's writ petition before the Madras High Court sought SOPs for road shows and, crucially, a CBI transfer, citing alleged state police bias. A single-judge bench rejected CBI involvement on October 3, deeming the investigation nascent and impartial, but formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under IPS officer Asra Garg, Inspector General of Police (North Zone), for oversight.

The government defended this in its affidavit, highlighting Garg's exemplary record, an officer of the 2010 batch with CBI experience in high-profile cases like Ryan International School murder (2017) and West Bengal post-poll violence (2021), plus judicially monitored probes into corruption and fraud.

TVK appealed to a Division Bench, which upheld the rejection of CBI transfer but emphasised transparency and constituted the SIT without exceeding prayers. The affidavit praises this as a "balanced exercise of judicial discretion", ensuring accountability while respecting state prerogatives.

TVK's appeal to SC

TVK's SLP escalated matters to the Supreme Court, where Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria issued an interim order on October 13. Citing the incident's "national conscience-shaking" impact, the court transferred the probe to CBI, suspended Justice Jagadeesan's commission, and formed a supervisory panel led by retired Justice Ajay Rastogi, with two "non-native" senior IPS officers for monthly reports.

The Tamil Nadu government counter-accused, as exceeding the SLP's scope, the affidavit stressed courts cannot direct specific agencies absent proven unfairness, and final relief (like CBI probe) cannot be granted interim without prima facie merit. Further, it defended Garg's credentials against implied doubts, listing his supervised cases. The "non-native" clause for panel officers is flagged as prejudicial, implying bias against Tamil Nadu cadre without basis.

In its concluding prayers, the government urged the Supreme Court to vacate the October 13 order transferring the probe to CBI, permitting the state-constituted SIT under the High Court's directions. It also urged the court to vacate the suspension of Justice Jagadeesan's Commission, notified September 28, to continue its inquiry, without prejudice, delete 'non-native' from paragraph 33 of the interim order and reconstitute the supervisory committee suitably.