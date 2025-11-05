What Vijay said about Stalin and DMK at TVK’s Mahabalipuram meet

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Wednesday (November 5) held its first general body meeting after the Karur stampede, in Mahabalipuram, where it made major political announcements ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

The party confirmed that its president, Vijay, will be its chief ministerial candidate and authorised him to take all decisions on electoral alliances.

The meeting, attended by key party members, marked a significant political moment for TVK as it prepares for its electoral debut. The session also served as a platform for Vijay to break his silence following the Karur tragedy, which claimed several lives.

During the meeting, the party passed 12 resolutions, covering issues such as the safety of women, fishermen’s rights, voter roll revisions, and urban flood management in Chennai.

Karur tragedy and political reactions

The party expressed its condolences to those who died in the Karur incident and alleged that the security lapses and “artificial chaos” may have been politically motivated. The resolution stated that the growing public support for Vijay could be troubling those in power.

The TVK also criticised the state government for targeting opposition voices with legal cases while allowing misinformation to spread online. Another resolution demanded unbiased police protection for TVK’s public meetings to ensure the safety of both Vijay and attendees.

The party also condemned the recent Coimbatore gang rape, demanding swift justice for the survivor, and called for the immediate release of Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan navy.

Vijay’s sharp attack on Stalin

Addressing the meeting, Vijay launched a direct attack on Chief Minister MK Stalin. He accused the chief minister of “spewing venom” against TVK in the Assembly and playing politics when the party was in mourning.

“Chief Minister MK Stalin spoke in the Assembly in a politically motivated and derogatory manner against us,” Vijay said. “When we were grieving in silence after losing our family members, they played politics and spread slander.”

Vijay further claimed that the Supreme Court had sharply criticised the Tamil Nadu government for its handling of the Karur tragedy and for imposing restrictions on TVK’s activities.

“The Supreme Court rebuked the government and dissolved its one-man commission. No other leader in India or the world has faced such restrictions,” he added.

‘DMK has lost public faith’

Vijay declared that the people of Tamil Nadu had lost trust in the DMK government, predicting its downfall in the next election. He accused the ruling party of arrogance and of ignoring the sentiments of the public.

“The DMK will soon have to retreat to Arivalayam,” Vijay said, referring to the party’s headquarters. “The 2026 election will be a direct contest between TVK and DMK — nothing else.”

Vijay’s remarks mark a clear escalation in the political battle between TVK and the ruling DMK as the state heads toward a high-stakes election year.

