‘How stupid’: Annamalai slams Stalin govt over move on Rupee symbol

The Tamil Nadu government’s decision to replace the Indian rupee symbol with a Tamil letter in its logo for the state budget, has drawn the ire of the Opposition BJP with party’s state chief Annamalai dubbing it a “stupid” move.

The budget for 2025-26 is scheduled to be tabled by Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu in the state Assembly on Friday (March 14). The logo for the budget, released by the government on Thursday (March 13) carried 'ru', the first letter of the Tamil word 'Rubaai' which denotes the Indian currency in the vernacular language.

The logo also had the caption "everything for all," indicating what the ruling DMK claims is its inclusive model of governance.

‘How stupid can you become?’

Slamming the move, Annamalai hinted at the irony of replacing the rupee symbol which was designed not just by a Tamilian by the son of a former DMK MLA.

"The DMK Government's State Budget for 2025-26 replaces the Rupee Symbol designed by a Tamilian, which was adopted by the whole of Bharat and incorporated into our Currency," he said in a social media post.

"Thiru Udhay Kumar, who designed the symbol, is the son of a former DMK MLA. How stupid can you become, Thiru @mkstalin?" he added.