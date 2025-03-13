TN govt replaces rupee symbol with Tamil letter in budget logo amid row with Centre

Ahead of the tabling of the state budget, the Tamil Nadu government has in a significant move, replaced the official Indian rupee symbol (₹) with the Tamil script 'ரூ' in its 2025-26 state budget documents, sparking yet another controversy related to the language debate.

Political analysts say this unprecedented decision underscores the state's emphasis on promoting Tamil linguistic and cultural identity in official matters.

The newly adopted 'ரூ' symbol is derived from the Tamil word 'ரூபாய்' (rubai), meaning rupee. The logo carried 'ru', the first letter of the Tamil word 'Rubaai', which denotes the Indian currency in the vernacular language.

The logo also featured the caption "everything for all", which is meant to indicate the ruling DMK's claims of its inclusive model of governance.

Resistance to NEP

The logo, unveiled ahead of the state budget scheduled to be tabled the TN finance minister Thangam Thennarasu on Friday, has ignited discussions across social media platforms.

Until last year, the budget report’s logo consistently featured the rupee symbol in all its documents.

This initiative aligns with Tamil Nadu's ongoing resistance to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, particularly its three-language formula, which the state perceives as an imposition of Hindi over regional languages.

Notably, the rupee symbol (₹), designed by Tamil Nadu-born Udaya Kumar Dharmalingam in July 2010, has been used nationwide to represent the Indian currency.

Moment of Pride

Speaking to The Federal Group, DMK spokesperson Constantine Ravindran stated that the introduction of the Tamil script for the rupee symbol represents the collective decision of Tamil Nadu’s eight crore people.

"The Tamil script for the rupee symbol was not introduced solely by the Chief Minister. This decision represents the voice of eight crore Tamil people. Whenever our mother tongue, Tamil, faces a challenge, we stand firm to uphold it. While this initiative may carry political significance for some, we see it as a moment of pride. If anything is imposed upon us, we will stand on our own. Though the rupee symbol will continue to be used within reports, we take pride in the fact that the report’s logo now carries the Tamil script,"* said Constantine Ravindran.

Inclusive deveopment

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin shared the updated budget logo on social media, accompanied by the Tamil phrase "எல்லார்க்கும் எல்லாம்" ("Everything for everyone"), highlighting the government's commitment to inclusive development.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai too defended the government's decision, stating, "There is nothing illegal about it, and this is not a 'showdown.' We prioritise the Tamil language, which is why the government went ahead with this move," he told the media.

However, the move has drawn criticism from the Opposition parties. Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai wasted no time lashing out at the ruling party. "The DMK Government's State Budget for 2025-26 replaces the rupee symbol designed by a Tamilian, which was adopted by the entire nation and incorporated into our currency. Thiru Udhay Kumar, who designed the symbol, is the son of a former DMK MLA. How foolish can you be, Thiru MK Stalin?" he questioned.

New dimension

As the state budget session unfolds, this symbolic alteration has added a new dimension to the discourse on federalism, cultural identity, and linguistic pride in India.

This development comes amid the massive language row that has broken out between the Centre and Tamil Nadu, with the latter alleging Hindi imposition by the Union government, a charge denied by the latter.