TN BJP chief Annamalai backs Pradhan, flays CM Stalin amid NEP controversy

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Monday (March 10) launched a pointed critique of Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing him of politicising the education of marginalised students and revealing his “true colours” in the ongoing debate surrounding the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the PM SHRI scheme.

In a post on X, Annamalai questioned Stalin’s leadership and the DMK’s opposition to the central government’s educational initiatives, further deepening the political divide between the state and the BJP-led Union government.

This statement followed remarks made by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the Lok Sabha, where he termed DMK members as “dishonest and uncivilised” for their resistance to the NEP and PM SHRI scheme. Annamalai supported Pradhan’s comments, asserting, “He has merely stated the truth.”



Fires three questions at CM

He directed three incisive questions at the chief minister, challenging his integrity and intentions:

“What objection do you have to the statement made by Union Education Minister Mr Dharmendra Pradhan who described DMK members as dishonest and uncivilised? He has merely stated the truth.”

“You assert that your actions are guided solely by the sentiments of the populace; may I inquire who precisely constitutes this populace? Do your children, son-in-law, and the members of your party who operate private CBSE and matriculation institutions fall within this category?”

“Who is this purported super Chief Minister?”

‘True intentions laid bare’

Annamalai concluded his statement with a pointed accusation: “The citizens of Tamil Nadu are acutely aware of who exploits the education of disadvantaged students. Your true intentions have been laid bare, Mr. MK Stalin. The people of Tamil Nadu can no longer be misled.”

These comments come in the wake of a contentious day in Parliament, during which Pradhan’s remarks incited protests from DMK MPs, including strong responses from Stalin, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

The DMK has charged the Centre with withholding Rs 2,158 crore in Samagra Shiksha funds to pressure Tamil Nadu into adopting the NEP’s three-language policy and the PM SHRI scheme, which the state perceives as an imposition of Hindi and a challenge to its established two-language policy of Tamil and English.



Obstructionist approach?

Annamalai’s statement illustrates the BJP’s vigorous counteraction against what it characterises as the DMK’s “obstructionist” approach to educational reforms. He has previously accused Stalin of duplicity, pointing to the state’s initial openness to the PM SHRI scheme, which he claims was later abandoned for political advantage.

The BJP leader’s mention of Stalin’s relatives and party associates operating private educational institutions implies an effort to challenge the DMK’s dedication to supporting underprivileged students, a particularly sensitive topic within Tamil Nadu’s educational framework.

This exchange highlights the escalating political rift between the DMK and BJP, with the NEP and PM SHRI scheme emerging as critical points of contention in a larger struggle over federalism, cultural identity, and governance. While the DMK positions its opposition as a safeguard for Tamil Nadu’s autonomy and linguistic heritage, the BJP frames it as a neglect of students’ futures for partisan interests.