TN minister Anbil Mahesh denies claims of ‘U-turn’ in PM Shri Scheme, slams Pradhan

Tamil Nadu Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has strongly countered Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s assertions regarding the PM SHRI scheme, denying any claims of a “U-turn” by the state government.

This response followed Pradhan's remarks in the Lok Sabha, where he accused the DMK-led Tamil Nadu administration of retreating from its initial support for the centrally sponsored initiative and labelled Tamil MPs as “uncivilised” for their protests.



Unfounded allegations

In addressing the ongoing dispute, Mahesh characterised Pradhan’s accusations as unfounded. He stated, “We did not take a U-turn on the PM SHRI scheme,” and clarified the government’s position. “Our administration merely suggested the formation of a committee to conduct a comprehensive review of the scheme—nothing beyond that. To interpret this as an endorsement or a reversal is a clear distortion of the facts.” He further criticised the Union minister for manipulating information to serve a political agenda, intensifying the debate surrounding the National Education Policy (NEP) and its related initiatives.

Mahesh emphasised that the Tamil Nadu government had not fully endorsed the scheme as Pradhan suggested. He elaborated that the proposal to establish a committee for evaluation should not be misconstrued as an acceptance of the initiative. “This is a matter of due diligence, not agreement,” he asserted, refuting Pradhan's claims that the DMK-led government had reneged on a previous commitment.

Face-off over NEP

The confrontation arose during the Budget Session of Parliament when Pradhan accused Tamil Nadu of endangering students’ futures by opposing the National Education Policy (NEP) and the PM SHRI scheme, which aims to create model schools in accordance with NEP 2020. His derogatory remarks about Tamil MPs sparked protests from DMK parliamentarians, resulting in a temporary adjournment of the Lok Sabha.

Mahesh condemned Pradhan’s language as disrespectful and divisive, urging the Union minister to foster constructive dialogue instead of resorting to derogatory remarks. “Such statements undermine the dignity of Tamil Nadu’s people and their elected representatives,” he said. “Collaboration between the Centre and states requires mutual respect, not condescension.” He also took the opportunity to praise Chief Minister MK Stalin’s leadership, asserting that Stalin is fully capable of steering Tamil Nadu through these contentious discussions with the Centre.



Simmering tension

This clash underscores deepening tension between regional and central authorities, particularly over education policy.

Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed the NEP’s three-language formula, viewing it as an imposition of Hindi that clashes with the state’s two-language policy of Tamil and English. The Centre’s linkage of Samagra Shiksha funds to NEP compliance has further fuelled the dispute, with Tamil leaders accusing the BJP-led government of coercive tactics.