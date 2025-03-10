Parliament LIVE | DMK stages protest after Pradhan’s ‘dishonest’ remark

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about 30 minutes on Monday (March 10) after DMK members staged protests over Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s remarks that the Tamil Nadu government was “dishonest” and “ruining” the future of the students of the state by taking a complete “U-turn” on the issue of implementing the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI).

“The Tamil Nadu government had initially agreed to sign the MoU. But now they have changed the stand. Many non-BJP-ruled states, including Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, have signed the agreement,” he said. “They (DMK) are dishonest and they are ruining the future of the students of Tamil Nadu. They are doing politics,” he added.

Taking strong exception to the minister’s remarks, DMK members registered strong protests by raising slogans against the central government. After sometime, Birla adjourned the House till 12 noon. Monday was the first day of the second half of Parliament’s Budget session.

Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha

In Rajya Sabha, opposition parties led by the Congress staged a walkout after their notices for discussions on issues ranging from “duplicate” voter ID cards to US funding to voter turnout were rejected, even as Union minister JP Nadda insisted that the government was ready to discuss any issue, provided they were under the rules.

The opposition MPs raised slogans after the deputy chairman of the House, Harivansh, said a dozen notices under Rule 267, which calls for setting aside the business of the day to take up discussions on urgent matters, have been rejected. Citing the rejection, Harivansh did not allow Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to make his submission.

The opposition MPs then protested for a while before staging a walkout.

Notices by Opposition

Earlier, Harivansh said 12 notices had been received under Rule 267. Tiruchi N Siva of DMK, CPI’s Santosh Kumar P, Vaiko of MDMK, CPI’s PP Suneer, and P Wilson of DMK demanded discussions on concerns regarding the upcoming delimitation exercise in the southern states.

Trinamool Congress members Saket Gokhale and Sagarika Ghose, along with Pramod Tiwari and Ajay Maken of the Congress demanded discussions over the alleged lapse by the Election Commission in issuing multiple “duplicate” voter ID cards across states.

While Sanjay Singh of AAP demanded a discussion on the financial loss incurred by the small investors due to the continued decline in stock market indices, Ramji Lal Suman of the Samajwadi Party called for a discussion over a statement made by US President Donald Trump on American funding to increase voter turnout in India.

V Sivadasan of the CPI(M) wanted to raise issues faced by anangwadi and mid-day meal workers.

In this parliament session, the government is expected to get the Finance Bills passed, while the Opposition will look to confront it on Waqf Bill, NEP, delimitation, and US tariffs, among others. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also scheduled to table the budget for Manipur, which is now under President’s Rule.

