Parliament LIVE | DMK stages protest after Pradhan’s ‘dishonest’ remark
DMK’s “only job is to raise language barriers. They are doing politics… They are undemocratic and uncivilised,” Dharmendra Pradhan says in Parliament
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about 30 minutes on Monday (March 10) after DMK members staged protests over Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s remarks that the Tamil Nadu government was “dishonest” and “ruining” the future of the students of the state by taking a complete “U-turn” on the issue of implementing the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI).
“The Tamil Nadu government had initially agreed to sign the MoU. But now they have changed the stand. Many non-BJP-ruled states, including Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, have signed the agreement,” he said. “They (DMK) are dishonest and they are ruining the future of the students of Tamil Nadu. They are doing politics,” he added.
Taking strong exception to the minister’s remarks, DMK members registered strong protests by raising slogans against the central government. After sometime, Birla adjourned the House till 12 noon. Monday was the first day of the second half of Parliament’s Budget session.
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha
In Rajya Sabha, opposition parties led by the Congress staged a walkout after their notices for discussions on issues ranging from “duplicate” voter ID cards to US funding to voter turnout were rejected, even as Union minister JP Nadda insisted that the government was ready to discuss any issue, provided they were under the rules.
The opposition MPs raised slogans after the deputy chairman of the House, Harivansh, said a dozen notices under Rule 267, which calls for setting aside the business of the day to take up discussions on urgent matters, have been rejected. Citing the rejection, Harivansh did not allow Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to make his submission.
The opposition MPs then protested for a while before staging a walkout.
Notices by Opposition
Earlier, Harivansh said 12 notices had been received under Rule 267. Tiruchi N Siva of DMK, CPI’s Santosh Kumar P, Vaiko of MDMK, CPI’s PP Suneer, and P Wilson of DMK demanded discussions on concerns regarding the upcoming delimitation exercise in the southern states.
Trinamool Congress members Saket Gokhale and Sagarika Ghose, along with Pramod Tiwari and Ajay Maken of the Congress demanded discussions over the alleged lapse by the Election Commission in issuing multiple “duplicate” voter ID cards across states.
While Sanjay Singh of AAP demanded a discussion on the financial loss incurred by the small investors due to the continued decline in stock market indices, Ramji Lal Suman of the Samajwadi Party called for a discussion over a statement made by US President Donald Trump on American funding to increase voter turnout in India.
V Sivadasan of the CPI(M) wanted to raise issues faced by anangwadi and mid-day meal workers.
In this parliament session, the government is expected to get the Finance Bills passed, while the Opposition will look to confront it on Waqf Bill, NEP, delimitation, and US tariffs, among others. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also scheduled to table the budget for Manipur, which is now under President’s Rule.
Live Updates
- 10 March 2025 12:54 PM IST
Rahul seeks discussion on EPIC
Lok Sabha: LoP Rahul Gandhi has demanded a discussion in the House on irregularities in voter lists, backing Trinamool Congress’s allegations on the issue. He spoke after Trinamool MP Saugata Roy raised the issue of duplicate EPIC numbers in Bengal. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla responded to Roy’s allegations asking, “Does the government make voter lists?”
- 10 March 2025 12:38 PM IST
Opposition stages walkout from Rajya Sabha
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha after Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejects all adjournment notices moved by Opposition MPs.Leader of the House JP Nadda slams the Opposition, alleging a “vicious design to demean the institution of Parliament” and urges the Deputy Chairman that a “refresher course should be conducted for the entire Opposition, including the Leader of Opposition”, to teach them about the rules and procedures for functioning of the House.
- 10 March 2025 12:18 PM IST
BJP upset about a CM who performs well: DMK
DMK spokesperson and advocate Saravanan Annadurai told The Federal on Monday that BJP leaders are upset about a chief minister who performs well and also remains a challenger.
“Our chief minister [MK Stalin] is a super chief minister because we raise meaningful questions and fight for our rights. BJP leaders are upset and unable to respond to our chief minister, which is why Dharmendra Pradhan says there is a super chief minister in Tamil Nadu,” he told The Federal.
He added that the Tamil Nadu government would not bow to the imposition of the three-language policy or any form of coercion that undermines federal rights.
Senior AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar stated that when the Union government imposes the three-language policy through the NEP, it amounts to an imposition similar to the Hindi imposition of the 1960s.
“The Union government withholding funds for not implementing the NEP is unacceptable. Our party’s stance on this matter is very clear,” said Jayakumar.
Recently, AIADMK expelled three-time MLA KS Vijayakumar for participating in the BJP’s statewide signature campaign in support of the three-language policy.