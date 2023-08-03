Why Kerala HC order staying DNA testing of kids of rape victims is being cheered

‘At the end of the day, it’s about the best interest of the child.’
- Marlee Matlin
For Sister Shaigy, adoption in-charge at the Infant Jesus Sisu Bhavan, Kottayam, truer words have never been spoken.
On July 5, the Kerala High Court stayed the orders passed by various criminal courts in the state directing the collection of DNA samples of adopted children of rape survivors and POCSO victims — a move widely welcomed by adoption agencies, child care and protection workers and scores of adoptive parents who couldn’t care less for the circumstances that begot their new child.
To continue reading this article...
You have to be a Premium Subscriber
Start your subscription with a free trial
Enjoy unlimited Eighth column, archives and games on
thefederal.com and many more features.
thefederal.com and many more features.
You will also be supporting ethical and unbiased journalism.
plans start from Rs. 149
plans start from Rs. 149
Already a member?