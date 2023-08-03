Why Kerala HC order staying DNA testing of kids of rape victims is being cheered

‘At the end of the day, it’s about the best interest of the child.’

- Marlee Matlin

For Sister Shaigy, adoption in-charge at the Infant Jesus Sisu Bhavan, Kottayam, truer words have never been spoken.

On July 5, the Kerala High Court stayed the orders passed by various criminal courts in the state directing the collection of DNA samples of adopted children of rape survivors and POCSO victims — a move widely welcomed by adoption agencies, child care and protection workers and scores of adoptive parents who couldn’t care less for the circumstances that begot their new child.