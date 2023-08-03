Why Kerala HC order staying DNA testing of kids of rape victims is being cheered

Shwetha E George
0
COMMENTS
Experts say too much should not be revealed about the origins of a child who has been adopted because it will influence the nurturing aspect of his new parents. Photo: For representation purpose only

‘At the end of the day, it’s about the best interest of the child.’

- Marlee Matlin

For Sister Shaigy, adoption in-charge at the Infant Jesus Sisu Bhavan, Kottayam, truer words have never been spoken.

On July 5, the Kerala High Court stayed the orders passed by various criminal courts in the state directing the collection of DNA samples of adopted children of rape survivors and POCSO victims — a move widely welcomed by adoption agencies, child care and protection workers and scores of adoptive parents who couldn’t care less for the circumstances that begot their new child.

To continue reading this article...

You have to be a Premium Subscriber

Start your subscription with a free trial

Enjoy unlimited Eighth column, archives and games on
thefederal.com and many more features.
You will also be supporting ethical and unbiased journalism.
plans start from Rs. 149
Already a member?

Login

Please subscribe on thefederal.com/plans/

CATCH US ON: