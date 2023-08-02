Why rotis are exchanged for wishes at Bara Shaheed dargah in Andhra

From walking barefoot across several kilometres, to fasting without water, to lighting candles every Sunday, people go to great lengths to trade off these voluntarily undertaken hardships for the fulfilment of their wishes. But at Bara Shaheed dargah in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore lakhs of Muslims, Hindus, and Christians from all across India congregate every year on the day of Muharram to pray that the wishes of others be fulfilled. At the Bara Shaheed dargah, located on the banks of a lake called Swarnala Cheruvu, one always prays for others by offering sacred rotis.

This is how it is done. Say you have a dream to build a house. You go to the dargah. Pay homage to Bara Shaheed and walk down to the lake to stand in the waters. Devotees consider standing in the sacred water on par with a holy dip. It is here that you would see thousands of people offering ‘thanksgiving rotis’. The offering is made by people whose wishes were fulfilled after praying at the dargah the previous years.

You can choose from them a roti that corresponds to your wish. Irrespective of your religion, the donor offers you the roti wishing your dream of building a house be fulfilled soon. If it is fulfilled, you would distribute ‘house construction rotis’ the following year. And those wanting to build a house would accept it. The cycle goes on unending. The rotis are offered for marriages, children, success in business, jobs, transfers, health, wealth, visa, peaceful retired life, family troubles, etc.