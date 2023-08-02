Ganesh row: Sangh Parivar intensifies protest; Kerala speaker won’t apologise, says CPI(M)

Amid protests by the BJP and Sangh Parivar outfits over the speaker's remarks on Lord Ganapati, CPI(M) state secretary, MV Govindan, has said that Shamseer will neither withdraw his statement nor render an apology

In the midst of a growing political controversy over Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer’s alleged blasphemous remark about Lord Ganapati, the ruling CPI(M) has firmly supported the former on the matter.

As the BJP and other Sangh Parivar organisations intensify their demand for an apology from the speaker and upper-caste groups like the Nair Service Society (NSS) take to the streets with prayer demonstrations, CPI(M) state secretary, MV Govindan, has said that Shamseer will neither withdraw his statement nor render an apology.

During an educational event in Kerala’s Ernakulam on July 21, the speaker had accused the Centre of imparting lessons on Hindu myths to children instead of teaching them scientific temperament. He had remarked that children instead of being taught about the Wright Brothers who invented the aeroplane are being taught about the mythical ‘Pushpak Vimana,’ and are told that Lord Ganesha’s head was replaced with that of an elephant due to advancement in plastic surgery during the ancient times.

‘Controversy created by BJP for 2024 polls’

“There is nothing to retract from, and there is nothing to apologise for. What Speaker AN Shamseer said has nothing to do with the faith or belief of any community. It was our prime minister who said that Ganapati’s head was transplanted through plastic surgery, not any one of us,” Govindan said during a media briefing at the party headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, emphasising that myths, history, and science should be treated separately.

Govindan said his party respects the faith of all religious people and is one with the highest number of believers in its ranks, especially Hindus, but has never used religion for politics.

“We respect the faith of all religious people. They have the right to believe in what they believe. CPI(M) is the party with highest number of believers in its ranks, especially Hindus. We never try to politicalise religious belief, like BJP does. The BJP relies on that only and the Congress is following suit with a softer version of Hindutva,” he said.

“The controversy created by the BJP is nothing but a political stunt aimed at the 2024 elections. We all know the stance taken by the NSS, and they have the right to do so. We all remember what the NSS general secretary said on the election day,” Govindan said, reminding the statement made by G Sukumaran Nair to voters to not forget Sabarimala while voting.

“Shamseer’s name does matter,” Govindan said, hinting that the speaker was being brutally targeted because he was a Muslim. “You all know he is not the only one who has said the same opinion on myths, (Congress MP) Shashi Tharoor too has the same view point,” he added.

Lord Ganapati worshipped as mark of protest

Even since the assembly speaker made the statement, the BJP and Sangh Parivar outfits have initiated a campaign targeting him.

As the controversy escalated, the NSS observed on Wednesday (August 2) as a ‘faith preserving day’, performing prayers in Ganapati temples in protest against Shamseer’s statement.

“The driving force behind AN Shamseer’s statement is dislike for Hindus,” said G Sukumaran Nair, the general secretary of NSS.

“This has hurt us deeply and he should apologise for it,” demanded Nair, asserting that faith is way superior than any science. “As it is an issue affecting the whole Hindu community, the NSS has decided to walk hand in hand with the like-minded organisations. As BJP and RSS have come forward, we will stand with them on this issue,” he added.

BJP demands “unconditional apology”

Taking the cue from the caste organisation, the BJP too intensified the attack on the speaker, demanding unconditional apology. “He won’t dare making a statement against the faith of the Muslim community,” said K Surendran, the state president of the BJP, challenging Shamseer to declare Allah as a myth, as he said in Ganapati’s case.

“As the speaker is holding a constitutional office, he is expected to be impartial and have non-discriminatory stance towards all the religions,” Surendran added.

The BJP and RSS affiliates have filed complaints with the police against Shamseer in various police stations across the state. In Thalassery, Kannur, numerous BJP and Yuva Morcha activists marched to the speaker’s office, expressing their discontent through slogans.

‘Won’t apologise,’ says Shamseer

In his defence, Shamseer said that he respects all religions and never intended to hurt anyone’s religious sentiment.

“I have only propagated constitutional values in the function at a school in Ernakulam district. I was referring to Articles 25 (of the Constitution), which guarantees the freedom of conscience, the freedom to profess, practice, and propagate religion to all citizens and 51 A/h, to develop the scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform of our Constitution. I do not think I should apologise for this,” Shamseer said.

“I have great respect for the religious beliefs of everyone, and I believe in the right to express oneself. Those who disagree with me also have the same right,” he said. “When I made a statement a while ago, it was the other religion which took objection to it,” he said, referring to a previous speech where he expressed his objection to the simultaneous announcement of Azaan from different mosques in a town, which was met with opposition from another religious group.

Another Sabarimala issue in the making?

The CPI(M) leadership is of the view that the BJP is trying to capitalise on the opportunity of a possible religious polarisation like they did during the Sabarimala fiasco. The party also believes that the Congress may try to milk the situation as they did by silently joining the Sabarimala agitation spearheaded by the Hindu organisations.

Leader of Opposition, VD Satheeshan, of the Congress said that their party will not try to exploit the situation, but Speaker Shamseer should apologise to the Hindu community. Ramesh Chennithala, former leader of opposition, reminded the CPI(M) of the consequences of Sabarimala.

Nevertheless, with the CPI(M) firmly supporting Shamseer and reaffirming its hard secular credentials, another round of ‘save the faith’ protests is highly likely to occur before the upcoming 2024 elections.