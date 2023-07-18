What bringing back India’s ancient ports and harbours from the depths of time could mean

Ramesses II, an Egyptian pharaoh who was buried in 1213 BCE, had peppercorns in the nostril. The pepper, historians believe, might have gone from India. As a country with a vast coastline, today’s India was once a hub of maritime trade, having strong links with the East, the Middle East, Europe and Africa. The region once had innumerable ports. While a few have been located by marine archaeologists, some lie submerged and others devastated due to changing tidal shifts and fluctuations in the sea. Underwater excavations, conducted by the National Institute of Oceanography, have brought to light the ruins of ancient harbours such as Dwarka, Bet Dwarka, Porbandar, Somnath, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg and Poompuhar.

A detailed study on ancient ports, harbours and jetties is the need of the hour. However, maritime excavations are quite expensive compared to terrestrial ones, a reason why a major share of our marine history remains unknown to people today. Even though only a few ancient ports and harbours on the coasts of India have been identified, the information that the archaeologists received from the artefacts, mainly the stone anchors, ancient water crafts and other materials point towards a vibrant trade and commercial exchange existed along the west and east coasts of India since the Indus Valley Civilization (3300 BCE to 1300 BCE).

Coastal navigation and safe harbour, according to marine archaeologist AS Gaur, played a pivotal role in cultural and technological interaction between the civilizations in the past. Gaur, who carried out underwater explorations along the coasts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and dived over 600 hours all along the coasts of India, Southern Sri Lanka and Thailand, said the urbanisation of Egypt, Mesopotamia and Indus Valley Civilization can be attributed not only to the high productivity of their respective regions but also to the ease with which the produce could be moved from one place to another through the sea and river routes. Rivers and canals played an important role in India’s maritime connections.