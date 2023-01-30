The atlas of lost islands in a rapidly drowning world

The oceans have played a significant role in life on Earth — this holds as true today as it has been for millennia. Early great civilizations built their prosperity on maritime trade. The waterways opened opportunities for people to share cultures, helping societies to grow.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, about 37 per cent of the global population lives within 100 km of the coast, “at a population density which is twice the global average”. World over, around 145 million people live within three feet of the sea.

It isn’t that oceans allowed us only ways to boost trade and enrich civilizations, these gigantic water bodies for a long time also tempered the impact of greenhouse gases. Estimates suggest world’s seas have absorbed more than 90 per cent of the heat from these gases. This tempering, however, has taken a toll on the oceans. Our seas are now gnawing at our cities with increased ferocity. For instances, Indonesia’s capital Jakarta is one of the world’s rapidly vanishing cities. Experts say that it will drown by 2050.

A National Geographic report says, “Jakarta is now sinking at a truly alarming rate — a rate that varies around the city but is up to 11 inches a year in the northern areas. About 40 per cent of Jakarta is below sea level.”