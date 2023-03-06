Why the fading echoes of a stamping drama from the coast of Kerala are hard to ignore

S Alex has not opened his trunk since he last performed in a Chavittunatakam (The stamping drama) in Ernakulam in 2010. The rusted trunk, kept under his iron cot, has costumes that this 65-year-old once used: a velvet mantle, heavy-collared blazer with fancy buttons, headgear, hand gloves and a couple of wigs. Alex knows that he will not be using the costumes anymore, but he doesn’t want to throw them out. There was an emotional bond as he played the roles of many European kings and heroes wearing these costumes only. Working as a security guard at an ATM counter in Ernakulam, Alex today feels that the characters he once immortalised still live inside the trunk.

A theatrical folk art of the Latin Christians, Chavittunatakam was introduced to the coastal areas of Kerala by the Portuguese missionaries in the late 16th century AD. ‘Chavittu’ in Malayalam means stamping and ‘Natakam’ means drama. The performers stamp their feet on the wooden stage rhythmically in tune with Chenda and other musical instruments while they act and sing. The dance-drama uses colourful western attires, headgears and masks of European opera. If you look at Chavittunatakam as an art form, you will understand that it owes a lot to ancient art forms like Koodiyattam, Koothu and martial arts such as Kalaripayattu.

Composed in Senthamil (pure classical Tamil), Chavittunatakams are transmitted orally from one generation to the other. “The first texts of famous Chavittunadakam such as Karalman Charitham, Janova Charitham and Brijitha Charitham were written in Vattezhuthu [a syllabic alphabet once used for writing Tamil and Malayalam] on palm leaves. Written in Tamil musical metres, these texts contain rhythms such as Ethuka, Mona and Iyaippu Mooran Alapadai and Adukkumozhi,” TP Prahesh, a research scholar, told The Federal. As Chavittunatakam exhibits violent masculine traits and the male characters show heroic qualities, hard instruments like Chenda, Madhalam and Ilathalam are used.