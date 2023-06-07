How delay in action against Brij Bhushan is scaring away grappler girls from Haryana’s akhadas

The time is around 5 pm. As is usual for this time of the year, it is still scorching hot in Haryana’s Jhajjar district. Undeterred, a group of young girls are active stretching. Some are also helping others release the tension around muscles properly. Others are jumping around to prep up for the next few hours of rigorous training. A few minutes later, the girls — now sufficiently warmed up — look towards Ravinder Dahiya who runs the only residential wrestling academy for girls in Asuda, a village that falls in Jhajjar.

Famed for his stint at the National Institute of Sports, Patiala, about 40 aspiring female wrestlers aged between 12 and 16 years wait for Dahiya’s instructions to start their high-intensity sessions at Chotu Ram Akhada.

Their concentration and quick response to Dahiya’s instructions belies the storm within their minds. While the young sportspersons appear undeterred by the protest being led by India’s medal winning wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP parliamentarian Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a detailed conversation on the subject unravels their inner turmoil, apprehensions and anxieties.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i7hUbvatFKw