Wrestlers protest: Just rejoined work, not ended protest, say Sakshi and Punia

News of wrestlers taking back FIR is false; fight will continue till justice is served, say Malikkh, Punia

Olympic medallists Sakshee Malikkh and Bajrang Punia on Monday (June 5) rubbished reports that they were withdrawing their protest and asserted that none of the wrestlers had backed down from their fight for justice. They termed the reports on protest withdrawal as attempts to “sabotage” the movement.

The rumours of protest withdrawal started spreading after news agencies reported that both Punia and Malikkh had resumed duty as OSD (officer on special duty) (Sports) in the Indian Railways.

“The news of our withdrawing the movement is just a rumour,” Punia tweeted, adding that the report of women wrestlers taking back the FIR was also “false”.

Punia added in his tweet, “This news is being spread to harm us. Neither have we retreated, nor have we withdrawn the movement… The fight will continue till justice is served.”

आंदोलन वापस लेने की खबरें कोरी अफ़वाह हैं. ये खबरें हमें नुक़सान पहुँचाने के लिए फैलाई जा रही हैं. हम न पीछे हटे हैं और न ही हमने आंदोलन वापस लिया है. महिला पहलवानों की एफ़आईआर उठाने की खबर भी झूठी है. इंसाफ़ मिलने तक लड़ाई जारी रहेगी 🙏🏼 #WrestlerProtest pic.twitter.com/utShj583VZ — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) June 5, 2023

Punia, Malikkh, and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat have been protesting against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, demanding his arrest on allegations of sexual harassment by seven wrestlers, including a minor. Singh has denied all charges.

Phogat, too, spoke up against the rumours. “Do those who spread fake news even realize the trauma the women wrestlers are going through? It is weak media whose legs start trembling in front of a goon’s (hunting boots), not a female wrestler’s,” she tweeted in Hindi.

Malikkh also took to Twitter to dispel the rumours. “This news is completely false. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility towards Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don’t spread any fake news,” she tweeted.

She told reporters that they are chalking out their strategy to take the fight forward. “We will ensure that there is no violence. We are working on how we can take the protest forward,” she said.

“I am (an) OSD first and have a lot of responsibilities. So, as long as we are making our strategy and not sitting in protest, I will take care of my official duties.”

On reports that the minor girl had withdrawn her FIR, Malikkh said, “This is all fake news to weaken our satyagraha and our protest to alienate us from the public. This is wrong. We have not gone back on our fight, and we will not do so. Till we get justice, the fight will go on.”

On the meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, she said: “It was a normal conversation. No final solution has emerged. Our stance will remain the same — arrest the accused. Vinesh, Bajrang, and I are together in this fight and, till we get justice, we will remain united.”

(With agency inputs)