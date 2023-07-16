Nadda targets Rajasthan Congress govt, says UPA stands for ‘utpidan, pakshpat, atyachar’

Nadda claimed the UPA stands for “utpidan, pakshpat, and atyachar” – oppression, favouritism, and atrocities.

BJP president J P Nadda accused the UPA and Congress of corruption on Sunday (July 16), stating that it stands for “utpidan, pakshpat, and atyachar” – oppression, favouritism, and atrocities. He further asserted that the party has no right to be in power in Rajasthan, even for a minute.

Addressing a rally after launching the BJP’s “Nahi Sahega Rajasthan” campaign against the Congress government, he charged that the Ashok Gehlot government is setting new records of corruption.

He targeted the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) led by the Congress and said, “UPA of Congress stands for utpidan, pakshpat and atyachar.”

“Whereas the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with the mantra of ‘sabka saath’, ‘sabka vikas’, ‘sabka vishwas’ and ‘sabka prayas’,” he said.

Nadda launched the party’s poll campaign — Nahi Sahega Rajasthan — to oust the Congress from power. Assembly elections are due in the state by the year-end.

This campaign will be run in the entire state.

Nadda launched the campaign and a theme video which highlights crime against women, the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, communal riots and other issues.

He also released a “Fail Card” of the Congress-led state government.

He targeted the state government saying that it loots and tortures people and has broken all records of atrocities against Dalits, tribals, women, children and the poor.

“It has no right to be in power even for a minute,” he said.

He said that encouraging corruption and creating new records of corruption is the character of the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

He charged that the Congress government in the state has worked towards demolition of houses of refugees from Pakistan with bulldozers for its vote-bank politics.

