Four killed as heavy rain batters Rajasthan; Met predicts more showers

Heavy to very heavy rain lashed several districts of Rajasthan, leading to four deaths in separate incidents in the last 24 hours.

A man and a woman died due to lightning in Chittorgarh while two men got drowned in two separate incidents in Sawai Madhopur, the police said on Saturday.

In Chittorgarh district, Heeralal Bhil of Samelia Majra village and Kesar Bai of Palkhedi village died on Friday due to lightning, the police said.

In Sawai Madhopur district, Brahm Gurjar of Salempur village drowned in a waterlogged railway underpass in Gangapur City on Saturday. On Friday evening, Ramprakash Gurjar drowned while bathing in the Isarda dam, they added.

According to weather data in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, Gangapur in Sawai Madhopur recorded the highest rainfall at 17 cm, followed by Sapotra (Karauli) receiving 16 cm of rainfall, Pratapgarh, Shivganj (Sirohi), Aspur (Dungarpur) recording 14 cm each and several areas receiving rainfall measuring 10 cm and below.

The met department has predicted very heavy rainfall in Rajsamand, Jalore and Pali districts on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall has been forecast for Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dhaulpur, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Kota, Pratapgarh, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Sirohi, Tonk, Udaipur, Barmer, Jodhpur and Nagaur districts.

