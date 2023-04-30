FIR against Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat over ‘Ravana’ remarks against Gehlot

At a recent rally, the Union minister had urged people to end the rule of Gehlot and resolve to establish Ram Rajya in the state

An FIR has been filed against Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh over his alleged ‘Ravana’ remarks against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at a rally two days ago, police said.

While addressing the BJP’s Jan Aakrosh rally in Chittorgarh on Thursday (April 27), Shekhawat likened Chief Minister Gehlot to ‘Ravana’ (the demon king in Ramayana) while urging people to “resolve to establish Ram Rajya in the state”.

“If you want to end (the rue of) Ashok Gehlot, this Ravana of politics in Rajasthan, raise your hands and resolve to establish Ram Rajya in the state,” Shekhawat had said.

The FIR against him was registered on a complaint filed by Congress leader and former MLA Surendra Singh Jadawat.

“I have filed a police complaint tonight against Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for using such derogatory language against the chief minister of Rajasthan. He tried to outrage religious feelings while addressing a BJP rally,” Jadawat told PTI after filing the complaint on Saturday.

The FIR has been registered under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc.), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 500 (defamation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code, the police sources said.

According to the FIR, the BJP organised a meeting at a public place on April 27 where Shekhawat was the key speaker and he gave a speech to “incite” people.

The minister spread false information about “popular” Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and spread hatred. Shekhawat insulted the chief minister by addressing him as the “Ravana of politics” with the intention of tarnishing his reputation, the FIR stated.

Shekhawat and Gehlot have been engaged in a tussle over the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam with the latter accusing the former of having a role in the scam.

The Rajasthan High Court recently stayed Shekhawat’s arrest in the case.

In a reply to Shekhawat’s ‘Raavan jibe’ at him, Gehlot on Saturday asked the Union minister to return the money of investors while telling him that he may go to jail soon as all his “friends” are in jail in connection with the scam.

“If I am Ravan, you become Ram and return the investors’ money,” Gehlot said.