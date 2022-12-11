Parties must focus on sustainable development, not shortcut politics: Modi

Shiv Sena (UBT) slams remark; says “What you have done is a result of short-term gains, short-term politics, and short-sightedness that damages constitutional morality”

India needs sustainable development and not “shortcut politics,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Nagpur on Sunday, alleging that some parties were trying to destroy the country’s economy. The remark drew a sharp reaction from Shiv Sena (UBT), which questioned the way the BJP formed a government in Maharashtra with the Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde.

Modi was addressing a gathering in Nagpur after launching and inaugurating projects worth Rs 75,000 crore when he made the comment. He said a narrow approach towards development would provide only limited opportunities. According to him, all infrastructure development in the country over the past eight years has been done with a human touch.

“Holistic vision of development”

Among the projects Modi inaugurated was the first phase of the 701-km Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway. It connects Nagpur and the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district. Modi also flagged off the Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express train, inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur Metro Rail project, and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nagpur.

“A developed India can become a reality through united strength, progress, and development of all states. When we have a narrow approach towards development, opportunities are also limited,” he said. “In the past eight years, we have changed the mindset and approach with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas (everyone’s support, trust, and effort),” he added.

Modi said the projects launched and inaugurated in Nagpur presented a holistic vision of development. “The country’s development cannot take place through shortcut politics,” he said.

“Some political parties are trying to destroy the country’s economy, and people should expose such politicians and parties. My appeal to all political leaders is to focus on sustainable development instead of shortcut politics. You can win elections with sustainable development,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) reacts

Terming the statement as “funny,” Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said “short-term politics is undermining the Constitution, the federal structure of the country, democracy, and agencies to form an illegal and unconstitutional government.”

Referring to the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government getting formed in June after a rebellion in the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit, she said, “You (BJP) could have waited for five years for elections and then got your majority. But what you have done is a result of short-term gains, short-term politics, and short-sightedness that damages constitutional morality.”

She further claimed Maharashtra currently has a CM whose party is not even registered. After the Shiv Sena split, Shinde’s faction is called Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, while the one headed by Thackeray is called Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

“Jewels of Maharashtra”

Slamming the previous governments, Modi said the double-engine government was steering development in the state. He described the 11 development projects inaugurated by him as the “jewels” of Maharashtra.

He inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur Metro Rail project by taking a ride in the train between Zero Mile Freedom Park and Khapri stations with some students of the AIIMS. He also laid the foundation stone of redevelopment of Nagpur and Ajni railway stations, the National Institute of One Health, Nagpur, and the Nag river pollution abatement project, among others.

(With agency inputs)