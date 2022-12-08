Modi on BJP’s Gujarat win: People’s anger against dynasty rule, corruption rising

"People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat's Jan Shakti," tweeted PM Modi, thanking the people of his home state after BJP notched up a record tally in the 2022 Assembly polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday (December 8) that he was overcome with a lot of emotions on the “phenomenal election results”, as the BJP headed to a record-breaking win in Gujarat.

“People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat’s Jan Shakti,” he said in a tweet, thanking the people of his home state.

Modi also praised the party workers in the state, saying each of them is a champion. “This historic win would never be possible without the exceptional hard work of our karyakartas, who are the real strength of our party,” he said.

Addressing party workers in Delhi, Modi said the support for the BJP shows that people’s anger against dynasty rule and corruption was rising.

He said people had voted for the BJP as it was taking all facilities to the poor and middle class at the earliest.

“I am thankful to the voters of Himachal also, where our vote share was just less than one per cent below that of the winning party,” he said.

“I bow to people. Their blessings are overwhelming,” the prime minister said.

Reacting to the verdict in Himachal Pradesh where the Congress has wrested power from the BJP, he thanked voters of the hill state for their affection and support to the BJP and said his party will keep working to fulfil the aspirations of the state and raise people’s issues in the times to come.