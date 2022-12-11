Modi flags off Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express, other road, rail projects  

The prime minister also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Nagpur and Ajni railway stations while inaugurating the first phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (December 11) flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Nagpur to Bilaspur.

During his visit to Maharashtra’s Nagpur, Modi also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Nagpur and Ajni railway stations. These stations will be redeveloped at a cost of around ₹590 crore and ₹360 crore respectively.

Modi also inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai Hindu Hrudayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg – the 520-km long stretch of the expressway will connect Nagpur with Shridi. The expressway is the second one in the state after the one that connects Mumbai with Pune, and is expected to be completed by July next year. The length of the total project will be 701 km.

The project is the brainchild of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and was conceptualised when he was the chief minister in 2015. Once completed, the expressway will reduce the travel time from Nagpur to Mumbai to seven hours.

Modi dedicated the Government Maintenance Depot (locomotive maintenance depot) at Ajni in the city and Kohli-Narkher section of the Nagpur-Itarsi third line project to the nation. These projects have been developed at a cost of about ₹110 crore and about ₹450 crore respectively.