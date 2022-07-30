Mumbai woman accidentally adds tomatoes laced with rat poison to Maggi, dies

According to reports, after consuming the poisoned food, she started vomiting. She was admitted to a hospital by her husband and brother-in-law

A woman died in Mumbai after accidentally consuming noodles that had tomatoes laced with rat poison, police said.

According to the police, the 35-year-old woman, while cooking Maggi instant noodles, accidentally added tomatoes laced with rat poison.

The woman, Rekha Nishad had mixed rat poison in tomatoes to kill rats at her home in Pascal wadi in Malad (west). However, the next day, while watching TV, she unknowingly used the same tomatoes for making noodles.

Also read: ‘Mumbai won’t exist without Gujaratis’: Maharashtra Governor kicks up a row

Advertisement

The incident happened on July 20 and she died a week later at a hospital where she was undergoing treatment.

According to reports, after consuming the poisoned food, she started vomiting. She was admitted to a hospital by her husband and brother-in-law, both of whom lived with the woman.

Also read: Bite it: Chilli chicken, schezwan noodles more ours than China’s

While undergoing treatment, police recorded her statements and she said she had accidentally added the tomatoes laced with rat poison. Based on her statements, police have ruled out any foul play.