‘Mumbai won’t exist without Gujaratis’: Maharashtra Governor kicks up a row

A release issued by the Raj Bhavan said Koshyari praised the contribution of Rajasthani-Marwari and Gujarati communities in making Mumbai the financial capital of the country.

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari on Friday sparked a huge controversy by attributing all of Maharashtra’s wealth to Gujaratis and Rajasthanis.

“If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were removed from Maharashtra, then the state will have no money left and Mumbai will no longer be called the financial capital of India,” Koshyari said at an event, triggering a row.

Reacting sharply, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said “Maratha pride” had been hurt and

asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to quickly condemn the Governor’s remarks.

“The Marathi man gets insulted as soon as a BJP-sponsored chief minister is in power. This is an insult to Marathi hard-working people,” Raut said.

Leaders of Congress also slammed the Governor and sought an apology from the Governor.

The Governor made the statement after the naming ceremony of a chowk in Andheri, a western suburb of Mumbai.

A release issued by the Raj Bhavan said Koshyari praised the contribution of Rajasthani-Marwari and Gujarati communities in making Mumbai the financial capital of the country.

The governor said the Rajasthani-Marwari community is living in different parts of the country and also in countries like Nepal and Mauritius. “Wherever members of this community go, they not only do business, but also do acts of philanthropy by creating schools, hospitals,” he said.

(With Agency inputs)