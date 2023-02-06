KCR loses Modi bashing, strikes farmer-friendly dialogue at Nanded rally

Shedding his signature criticism of PM Narendra Modi, KCR told a huge gathering of farmers at Maharashtra’s Nanded that his only concern is to fight for the rights of the people, especially farmers and ensure a farmers’ government

Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrashekhar Rao, known for his signature excoriation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at rallies, chose to tread carefully and stick to farmer-centric issues while addressing a mega rally in neighbouring Maharashtra’s Nanded on Sunday (February 6).

This was in sharp contrast to KCR’s previous speeches where he would back his foray into national politics by launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi and “his anti-federal” policies. In many of his speeches, KCR has gone to the extent of saying that the prime minister should be driven out of Delhi. But, in Nanded he asserted that the BRS was not against any individual or political party and he was fighting for the rights of the people, especially farmers of the nation.

Also read: BRS puts on a big show in Nanded with KCR’s new slogan: “Ab ki baar, kisan sarkar”

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and BJP took reins of the state after dislodging the Uddhav Thackeray-helmed Maha Vikas Agadhi government in June last year.

Advertisement

“I empathise with farmers and I am not against any one,” KCR said.

He spoke more on issues related to water, land, and power rather than touching upon complex topics like states, federal powers and funds.

KCR promised farmers of Nanded that he would develop Maharashtra on the lines of Telangana where the farmer was accorded primacy.

Stating that Maharashtra tops in the number of farmer suicides, the Telangana chief minister questioned why the state with more than ₹5 lakh crore budget was not able to stop these deaths, while a smaller state like Telangana with a budget of ₹2.5 lakh crore has achieved it.

Addressing an impressive public rally at Nanded, which shares a long border with Telangana, Rao said Maharashtra and Telangana share ‘beti-roti’ bond.

Why KCR chose Nanded?

Nanded of Marathwada region was chosen for the first BRS rally outside Telangana for two reasons – its proximity with the Telugu state and the agrarian distress in the region. Nanded along with Aurangabad, Parbhani, Jalna, Hingoli, Latur, Osmanabad and Beed districts, is part of drought-prone Marathwada. The region was part of the erstwhile Nizam princely state as well.

A recent report reveals that the region witnessed 1,023 farmer suicides in 2022, up from 887 the previous year. As many as 10,431 farmers, burdened by debts, have committed suicide since 2001 due to periodic drought and crop failures. The backdrop amply helps in justifying BRS’ tagline of ‘Ab Ki Baar Kisan Sarkar’.

Also read: KCR eyes non-BJP, non-Cong India; may be following Telangana model nationally

Shunning complex topics in his speech, KCR focused on issued related to water, land and power.

Alluding to the water shortage faced by Maharashtra where several rivers like Krishna and Godavari flow, KCR asked who was responsible for the shortage.

“The Congress ruled the state for 54 years and the BJP for another 16 years. These two parties are kasoorwar (guilty). The solution is in forming a farmers’ government. If a farmer is in power, the water problem will be solved and suicides will end,” Rao said.

Telangana model in Maharashtra

In a bid to strike a chord with the audience, Rao interspersed his Hindi speech with Maratha idioms. He said the same benefits that Telangana farmers avail will be extended to their brethren in Maharashtra if BRS comes to power.

“Everything the Telangana farmer enjoys such as the free-power, Rythu Bandhu etc. would be extended to Nanded farmers too,” he said. Reiterating that the Telangana model would be implemented in the entire country, Rao said it not political gain, but the distress of farmers that prompted him to launch BRS. Whenever the crowd fell silent, Rao prodded them to cheer up.

Also read: KCR’s BRS gets massive boost after Odisha leaders join en masse

Reviving memories of the farmers’ protest on Delhi’s borders, KCR said the Modi government remained silent even though 700 farmers died in the course of the protest.

Recalling how farmers of Maharashtra had to protest every year for the same demand of Minimum Support Price, he urged the farmers to unite and demonstrate their strength by voting for BRS in the Nanded Zilla Parishad elections.

The BRS chief also urged them not to allow caste, religion, political ideology or “colourful flags” divide their unity.

KCR also said that the BRS would start setting up farmers’ committees, right from the village level across 288 constituencies of the state.

Swipe at Centre over Adani fiasco

Earlier in the day, Rao offered prayers at the local Gurdwara. A number of politicians from various parties joined BRS and Rao invited them into his fold by felicitating them with ‘Gulab’ (pink) scarves.

Later at a press conference, KCR unveiled the programme of the BRS for the country. He circulated the document titled ‘Reinvent India’ to the media. Rao said time had come for reinventing India by setting a development-centric national agenda and moving from the present model of centralization.

Also Read: KCR’s TRS turns BRS: Masterstroke or misadventure?

“The two national parties and the present political system failed the nation with their centripetal behaviour and by centralizing power. The states are becoming worse than municipalities. In order for the country to develop, the states need to be empowered,” he said

Rao demanded a probe by the Joint Parliamentary Committee into the Adani episode.

Referring to the crash of Adani shares following the Hindenburg report, he said people were worried about their investments as nearly as 10 lakh crore had evaporated from the market within a few days. “If the Centre is not ready to probe into the Adani scam, it is clear who else is involved and who is responsible,” he said.