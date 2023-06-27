FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Anil Parab, others for ‘assault’ on BMC staffer

Parab, along with other Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries, took out a morcha in the BMC H-East ward on June 26, expressing anguish over the demolition of a party office in suburban Bandra last week

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday (June 27) registered an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC and former Maharashtra minister Anil Parab and four others for allegedly assaulting and threatening a civic engineer, an official said.

According to the Vakola police official, Parab, along with other Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries, took out a morcha in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) H-East ward on Monday afternoon (June 26), expressing anguish over the demolition of a party office in suburban Bandra last week.

A delegation led by Parab reached the BMC’s office to meet H-East ward officer Swapna Kshirsagar.

They asked her to present in front of them the officials who had demolished the party office even as pictures of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray were there on the party office board, as per the FIR.

Shiv Sena (UBT) workers allegedly assaulted BMC asst engineer

When some civic staffers came forward, Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries allegedly assaulted BMC’s assistant engineer Ajay Patil (42) and also threatened him with dire consequences, the FIR said.

#WATCH | Mumbai's Vakola Police have registered a case against more than 15 people including Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and former minister Anil Parab for allegedly assaulting a BMC official. Police have arrested 4 people in the case: Mumbai Police (Viral video confirmed by… pic.twitter.com/eStuSmQIND — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

After the incident, BMC officials approached the Vakola police with a complaint, based on which an FIR was registered against Parab and four others — Santosh Kadam, Sada Parab, Uday Dalwi, and Haji Aleem Khan, the police official said.

The case was registered under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 506-2 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

A probe was on into the case, he added.

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently filed a chargesheet in a court in Mumbai against Parab’s aide Sadanand Kadam and former government official Jairam Deshpande in an alleged money laundering case and alleged that Parab built a resort at Dapoli in Ratnagiri district by investing his unaccounted money.

Parab has denied the allegations.

The ED had also questioned Parab, but he has not been named as an accused in the chargesheet.

