Sena vs Sena: Uddhav, Shinde in war of words over Balasaheb’s legacy on foundation day

While Uddhav Thackeray accused Eknath Shinde of “stealing” his father’s name, the CM retaliated with a video clip of Sena Founder Balasaheb Thackeray vowing he would never side with the Congress

Vying for the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray, the warring Shiv Sena factions engaged in a massive slugfest in Mumbai on Monday evening, as they targeted each other in their parallel events to mark the 57th foundation day of the party.

While Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said it takes a “tiger’s courage to do what he did last year”, his arch rival Uddhav Thackeray referred to him as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “new slave”. Similarly, as Thackeray accused Shinde of “stealing” his father’s name, the CM retaliated with a video clip of Balasaheb Thackeray vowing he would never side with the Congress. This was the Shiv Sena’s first foundation day celebration after the Election Commission ruled that the faction led by Shinde was the real Shiv Sena and allotted it party’s bow and arrow symbol.

‘Tried to steal my father’s name’

Addressing a gathering at Shanmukhananda Auditorium in central Mumbai, Thacekray flayed Shinde for “treachery and bowing down before” Delhi. Hitting out at Shinde for his rebellion last year, he said, “It is traitors’ day tomorrow, as it will be exactly one year of betrayal by the traitors. In the last one year, they took away our name on the papers while also making a bid to steal my father’s name. However, they have to mention my name in each of their speech. You (Shinde) may steal credit for the Ram Temple, but instead of chanting the name of Lord Ram, you chant the name of Uddhav Thackeray.”

Thackeray also questioned Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the US this week, remarking that given the situation in Manipur, that should have been the destination instead of New York and Washington. “There is no rule of law left in Manipur. A retired officer told me that the condition there is like Libya. Houses of Union ministers are being set ablaze there, yet the BJP leaders aren’t visiting Manipur,” he said while condemning the BJP.

Referring to the Shinde faction as “Mindhe (helpless stooge) Sena”, Thackeray asked, “The Mindhe Sena is unhappy over my criticism of PM Modi. They say it is like spitting on Sun. But, I’d like to ask them why their sun doesn’t rise in Manipur? Why there is no light there.”

Ushered in revolution: Shinde

Addressing his faction’s rally at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon, Shine replied to allegations levelled by Thackeray, explaining how his government has been effectively and efficiently reaching out to the poor and common man. “You know how many files Uddhav Thackeray cleared in his two-and-a-half year stint? I do much more than that. When I travel in the car, I sign all the files. The previous chief minister did not even keep a pen with him, I keep two pens,” he said while taking a jibe at Thackeray.

Shinde said they initiated a revolution in June 20 last year and brought back the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in power. He said that people like him passed through several hardships and even went to jail for Shiv Sena while asking Thackeray, “Where were you when we went to jail? How many cases you ever had on you?”

Shinde also accused Thackeray of ignoring the people and the party workers in the need of hour. “It is you who is trying to wipe out the thoughts of Balasaheb through your deeds,” Shinde told Thackeray, apparently referring to the latter joining hands with the Congress and the NCP to forge Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Uddhav ‘first gaddar’: Fadnavis

Meanwhile, addressing a rally in Kalyan organised as part of the BJP’s mass outreach programme, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a scathing attack on Thackeray while calling him the “first gaddar” of Maharashtra.

“It was you who ditched us. You won because of us and ditched us for the sake of power. You have no right to call anyone gaddar (traitor),” Fadnavis said. Referring to Thackeray’s remarks that the BJP pushed him towards the Congress-NCP, Fadnavis said, “We didn’t push you. You were attracted towards the power. You sought votes for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and the people had given us clear majority to the alliance. You had sought votes for Hindutva and the alliance. But, you sold your ideology for the sake of power.”