Cyrus Mistry’s funeral to take place in Mumbai on Tuesday

Business tycoon and former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Pallonji Mistry who died in a road accident near Mumbai will be cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday (September 6) morning, said a family member on Monday (September 5).

The last rites of Mistry (54) who was killed in a road accident on Sunday (September 4), will be performed at the Worli crematorium.

Some family members will arriving in Mumbai by Monday (September 5) night. Mistry’s body will be taken to Worli crematorium on Tuesday (September 6) and will be cremated at 11 am, a family member said.

The well-known businessman and his friend Jahangir Pandole died when their speeding car hit a divider on a bridge on the Surya river on the Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway in adjoining Palghar district.

Their bodies have been kept at the mortuary of the state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai.

Mistry’s another friend travelling with him, Darius Pandole (60) and his doctor-wife Anahita Pandole (55) were injured in the car crash. They are currently under treatment at Mumbai-based Sir H N Reliance Foundation and Research Centre Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies)