‘Cyrus Mistry suffered head injuries, didn’t have seat belt on’

A doctor who attended to Mistry at the government hospital in Kasa has said that he was brought dead

Cyrus Mistry suffered head injury and was brought dead to the hospital, a doctor who attended to the former Tata Sons chairman after he was rushed to a government hospital in Palghar’s Kasa on Sunday, has said.

Mistry was among four people travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when their car hit a divider. While Mistry and Jahangir Dinsha Pandol, who shared the backseat, died in the accident, the wife- husband duo – Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole – in the front seat sustained severe injuries.

The accident took place at around 2.30 pm, when the car, a Mercedes, was on the bridge on the Surya river. Police have dubbed an error of judgement on the part of Anahita, a renowned gynaecologist who was driving the luxury car, behind the accident.

“At first, two patients were brought which included Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Dinsha Pandol. Both of them were brought dead. The locals who brought them told us that Cyrus Mistry had died on the spot. Jahangir Dinsha Pandol was alive on the spot, however, he died during the transit. We declared him dead at around 5 pm,” Dr Shubham Singh, who attended to the patients told ANI.

He said, after 10 minutes another ambulance brought in Anahita, and her husband Darius Pandole, in a serious condition. The duo were given first aid and shifted to a higher centre and later to Rainbow hospital from where they were airlifted to Mumbai, the doctor said.

He said while the postmortem would have been conducted in the government hospital itself, the district collector ordered that the bodies have to be shifted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai’s Byculla for “expert opinion”.

“Cyrus Mistry had a head injury and Jahangir Dinsha had a left leg fracture and head injury. Their postmortem was to happen here, but we received a call from the district collector and SP that they have to be shifted to JJ Hospital for expert opinion,” the doctor said.

While police based on prima facie investigation suspect the accident to be a case of overspeeding after which the driver lost control of the vehicle, Mistry and Jahangir, who shared the rear seat, reportedly did not have their safety seat belt on – mandatory for passengers under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Police said after crossing the Charoti check post in Palghar, the Mercedes covered 20 km in just nine minutes.

An eye witness also said that the car lost control when it was trying to overtake another vehicle from the left side.

Meanwhile, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has condoled the death of Mistry.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Mr Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age,” Chandrasekaran said in a statement offering “deepest condolences and prayers” to Mistry’s family.