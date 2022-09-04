Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons head, dies in car crash near Mumbai

Mistry was on Sunday killed in a road accident after his Mercedes car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was on Sunday killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, a police official said. Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, he added.

The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. “It seems like an accident,” the police official said.

A Kasa police station officer said the accident occurred at Charoti Naka on the Surya river bridge under the Kasa police station limits. Mistry’s body has been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital for postmortem, he added.

The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat. More details will be obtained from them, the police official said.

Condolences poured in on Twitter for Mistry.

Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus. pic.twitter.com/YEz7VDkWCY — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 4, 2022

So shocked to hear of his untimely demise. My heart goes out to his loved ones. #CyrusMistry https://t.co/2MqZne4lfi — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 4, 2022

Mistry, an Irish businessman of Indian origin, was the sixth chairman of the Tata Group, his term ranging from 2012 to 2016. Following a boardroom coup, he was ousted from the position in October 2016. There was much legal acrimony following the coup.