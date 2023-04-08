‘Telangana govt not cooperating, delaying central projects’: PM Modi attacks KCR

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao skipped the PM’s programme amid heightened tension between the BRS and the BJP over the state BJP chief's arrest, and it was the fifth instance in a row since January 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members without taking their names for allegedly promoting family rule and corruption in the state.

Repeating his constant refrain that family rule and corruption were inseparable, Modi said what was going on in the state was “a family show” and cautioned the people to be “wary of such families mired in corruption”.

‘Family interest comes first’

Addressing a gathering at Secunderabad Parade Grounds after flagging off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, the prime minister devoted a major part of his speech to arraign CM KCR and the family rule. He said, “For them the interests of the family come first. The family rule is not hesitant to loot even the ration being supplied to the poor.” He assured the people that his government would act decisively against the corrupt, howsoever big they are.

The chief minister, however, skipped the PM’s programme and it was the fifth instance in a row since January 2022. The PM’s tour came amid the heightened tension between the BRS and the BJP following the arrest of state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay in the connection with a paper leak case. On the other hand, BRS had organised dharnas against the Centre’s “indifference towards Telangana projects”.

Meanwhile, in an apparent bid to drive home the point that the BJP too indulges in dynastic politics, flex boards with photos of emerging families in the BJP across the nation sprang up in Hyderabad to greet the PM.

The fact that he was addressing a gathering during his official tour did not hold the PM to attack KCR, his family, and their alleged corruption. “A small group of people is scared of the country’s development. They are the promoters of family rule. They try to extract their share from every project being implemented in the state. They are worried about those who are sincerely working for the country. Their aim is to see their families and wealth grow,” he said.

‘Don’t create hurdles in development’

He squarely blamed the Telangana government, stating that it is solely responsible for the delay in development projects in the state. “It pains me to say that it was the non-cooperation from the state government that was responsible for the delay in the execution of the central projects in the state,” he added.

The PM urged the Telangana government not to create hurdles in the development of the state and narrated how the Centre had released a huge amount for the development of infrastructure in the state. He asked the people present in the meeting to respond to his call, if the corruption should be dealt with firmly or not.

PM Modi sought blessings from the gathering to work for realising the dreams of the Telangana people by decisively acting against the corruption in the state.

The PM also flagged off 13 new Multi Modal Transport Service (MMTS) trains in the Secunderabad-Hyderabad region and inaugurated development works related to AIIMS, Hyderabad.