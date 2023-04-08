Tirupati Vande Bharat, AIIMS on Modi’s Telangana agenda today

He will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar near Hyderabad, five National Highway projects, the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station, and other Railways-related projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth over ₹11,300 crore in Telangana, besides flagging off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express in Hyderabad on Saturday (April 8).

During his visit to the city, at 11.45 am, the Prime Minister will reach Secunderabad Railway Station and flag off the train and at 12.15 pm, he will attend a public function at Parade Ground, according to official sources.

Modi will lay foundation stones for several projects

He will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar near Hyderabad and five National Highway projects. He will also lay the foundation stone of the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station and dedicate to the nation other development projects related to the Railways.

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, connecting Hyderabad with the abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati, is the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana within a short span of three months.

The train will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three and a half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrim passengers.

₹720 crore for redevelopment of Secunderabad Rly Station

The redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station, to be done at a cost of ₹720 crore, is being planned such that it will undergo a massive makeover with world-class amenities and an aesthetically-designed iconic station building.

The redeveloped station would have a double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place along with multi-modal connectivity for providing seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes, among others.

During the visit, Modi will flag off 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Services (MMTS) in the suburban section of Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin-city region, providing commuters with a fast, convenient, and comfortable travel option, a press release from the Railways said on Thursday (April 6).

He will also dedicate to the nation the doubling and electrification of the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar project. The project, stretching for a distance of over 85 km, has been completed at a cost of nearly ₹1,410 crore. It will provide seamless connectivity and assist in enhancing the average speed of trains.

Development of AIIMS Bibinagar at cost of ₹1,350 crore

At the public programme at Parade Ground, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad. This is a testimony of the PM’s vision of strengthening the health infrastructure across the country, an official release had said earlier.

AIIMS Bibinagar is being developed at the cost of more than ₹1,350 crore. The establishment of AIIMS Bibinagar is an important milestone in providing comprehensive, quality, and holistic tertiary-care health services to the people of Telangana at their doorstep.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth more than ₹7,850 crore. These road projects will strengthen the road connectivity of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and will aid in the socio-economic development of the region.

Modi is scheduled to leave for Tamil Nadu after the Hyderabad visit on Saturday afternoon (April 8).

(With agency inputs)