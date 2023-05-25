Shradha Walkar case rerun: Hyderabad man kills partner, stores chopped body parts, held

He purchased two stone-cutting machines (small) in order to dispose of the body. He then beheaded her, cut off her limbs and kept them in a fridge while the rest of the body was stuffed in a suitcase

In an incident akin to Shraddha Walkar murder, a man in his 40s was arrested in Hyderabad on Wednesday for allegedly killing and chopping off the body parts of a middle-aged woman who was apparently in an illicit relationship with him.

The severed head of the deceased, Y Anuradha Reddy, was found near the Musi river in the city on May 17. The police had initiated a probe to trace the victim’s remaining body parts and the accused. Local civic workers were shocked upon spotting the severed head and alerted the Malakpet police station.

Also read: Shraddha Walkar murder: Her father seeks early trial, capital punishment for accused

Eight police teams constituted

Advertisement

A case was registered and eight police teams were formed to crack the murder case. They analysed CCTV footage in the area that helped in nabbing the accused. The accused has been identified as B. Chandra Mohan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East Zone) CH Rupesh said the accused was living with the 55-year-old woman who was a local finance agent. He was upset with her as she was constantly asking him to return Rs 7 lakh that he owed her since 2018. On May 12, the accused picked up a quarrel with the woman on the issue of paying back the borrowed money and brutally stabbed her with a knife that left her dead, he said.

Stone-cutting machines to chop body

Police said the accused purchased two stone-cutting machines (small) in order to dispose of the body. Subsequently, the accused beheaded the woman, cut off her limbs and kept them in a fridge in his house while the rest of the body was stuffed in a suitcase. The accused went to the banks of the Musi river with the decapitated head that he kept in a black plastic cover and threw it in a dumpyard on May 15, the DCP further said.

Telangana | A 45-year-old man, Chandra Mohan arrested for stabbing to death, a 55-year-old woman, Yarram Anuradha Reddy and chopping her body into six pieces, in Hyderabad. Police say, “The accused is 45-year-old Chandra Mohan. The woman lived in a rented house of the accused.… pic.twitter.com/X18BwO4kEf — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023

Also read: Shraddha-like murder in Delhi: body sliced into pieces, stored in fridge

The police received a complaint from a GHMC worker on May 17, informing that he found severed head of an unidentified woman in a black cover at a garbage dumping ground opposite Afzal Nagar Community Hall, near Musi river.

The accused also attempted to cover up the crime by applying perfume and phenyl on the other body parts that were kept hidden to ensure the stench does not spread in the area where he was staying. After that, the accused took the cell phone of the deceased and sent messages to her acquaintances in order to make them believe that she is alive and staying somewhere.

In a similar incident in Delhi, the deceased Shraddha Walkar was murdered by the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala and was later chopped into 35 pieces.

(With agency inputs)