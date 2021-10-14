Watch: Teaser of Rajinikanth’s latest film, Annaatthe

The much-anticipated teaser of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming action-drama Annaatthe was released on Thursday (October 14)

The much-anticipated teaser of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming action-drama Annaatthe was released on Thursday (October 14). The roughly two minute-long teaser shows Rajinikanth taking on several people who have wronged the village he represents.

Annaatthe is set to release on November 4, 2021 and will be a Deepavali release for the actor, who announced his decision to abandon his political plans due to ill health earlier this year.

Rajinikanth’s last film was Darbar with AR Murugadoss, which didn’t quite set the box office on fire.

Advertisement

The makers of Annaatthe unveiled the first single from the film on October 4, titled Annaatthe Annaatthe. The song is sung by late playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Sharing his thoughts about his final collaboration with the singer, Rajinikanth tweeted: “During the filming of the song that SPB, the man who lived as my voice for 45 years, sung in Annaatthe, I never imagined that it would be the last song he would sing for me. My dear SPB will live on forever through his sweet voice.”

Also read: Rajini shuts political door forever, dissolves Rajini Makkal Mandram

The second single from the film, titled Saara Kaatrae, was released on October 9. It is sung by Sid Sriram and Shreya Ghoshal.

Directed by Siva, the cast of the film includes Meena, Khushboo, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj.

Ruben is on board as the editor, while Annaatthe has cinematography by Vetri.

Earlier this year, Rajinikanth received the Dadasaheb Phalke award. Presented by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the Directorate of Film Festivals, the award is considered to be India’s highest film honour.

In July he the superstar firmly shut the door on politics by formally dissolving his political forum, the Rajini Makkal Mandram.

Addressing reporters, the 70-year-old actor, who has been troubled by health issues of late, spelt it out clearly: “I have no plans of entering politics in future.