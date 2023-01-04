TN Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa, son of EVKS Elangovan, dead

The 46-year-old MLA is the great-grandson of national leader EV Ramasamy Periyar. The legislator is survived by his wife and a daughter

E Thirumahan Everaa, Congress MLA from Erode East constituency in Tamil Nadu and son of former Union minister EVKS Elangovan, died on Wednesday following illness, the party said.

The 46-year-old MLA is the great-grandson of national leader EV Ramasamy Periyar. The legislator is survived by his wife and a daughter.

TNCC President K S Alagiri condoled his party colleagues death and expressed his sympathies with Elangovan, a former chief of the Congress state unit.

In a condolence message, Alagiri expressed his shock and anguish over Everaa’s demise and hailed him as a progressive youngster.

“Everaa died following illness”, he added.

“All of 46, his demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress,” Alagiri said.

Besides, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss also condoled Everaa’s death.

