Anjali was screaming, accused deliberately dragged her to death: Delhi woman’s friend  

The friend of the Delhi woman, who died after being hit and dragged by a car for 12 km, has said that the men aboard the vehicle were aware that she was stuck under it and deliberately dragged her along even though she was screaming for help.

CCTV footage recovered by Delhi police revealed that the 20-year-old victim, Anjali Singh, was accompanied by a female friend Nidhi when the incident happened. The two apparently had a fight before the accident. Nidhi told police that she fell on one side and Anjali fell on another side of the road when the car hit their Scooty head-on. When asked why she didn’t report to police about the incident, she went into shock after seeing Anjali being dragged by the vehicle but unable to do anything.

“My friend got stuck under the car. The men knew that a girl had rolled under their car. They deliberately ran over her. They knew. The girl was stuck under the car and she was screaming. I felt so hopeless that I went home,” she told media on Tuesday.

Nidhi said she went home shell-shocked, and cried a lot, but didn’t tell anyone.

She alleged that the driver had driven forward and back not once but twice when Anjali was stuck.

“They drove forward and back twice. Forward and back. Twice. She (Anjali) was on her back. Probably got stuck in something. So they went forward and back. Then they just drove off, dragging her under the car,” she said.

Nidhi said she knew Anjali for only 15 days, but the two became friends fast and decided to celebrate the New Year together. According to her, on December 31, Anjali had picked Nidhi from Sultanpuri after which they went to Anjali’s home and then to a hotel. They had left the hotel at 2 am.

“Anjali was angry. We narrowly escaped an accident with a truck. She was saying that if her boyfriend did not meet her she would die. I asked her to stop but she said she would drive slowly now. Soon after that, our scooty collided with a car,” she said.

She said Anjali was screaming when the car dragged her along and that she could have been saved if the men had stopped the car.

“They did not even try. They kept moving forward and dragged her body,” she said.

The five accused, who are in police custody, have said that they were not aware that the woman was stuck under the car and had panicked after hitting her Scooty.

They said that they realized her presence only when they were near Jonti village and when they saw her arm dangling from the vehicle. They stopped the car and removed the body before fleeing.

On Tuesday, autopsy report ruled out any sexual assault on the woman.