Stalin recalls 1965 protests, tells Amit Shah: ‘We won’t be enslaved by Hindi’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday (August 5) flayed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s “audacious push for Hindi acceptance” and warned that igniting the embers of the ‘1965 Anti-Hindi Imposition Agitations’ would be an unwise move.

The chief minister took to Twitter to air his resentment on the issue, stating, “I strongly denounce Union Home Minister @AmitShah’s audacious push for Hindi acceptance. It’s a blatant attempt to subjugate non-Hindi speakers. Tamil Nadu rejects any form of Hindi hegemony and imposition. Our language and heritage define us – we won’t be enslaved by Hindi!”

“Many states like Karnataka, West Bengal also have been vehemently resisting #HindiImposition. Hon’ble @AmitShah, please take heed of the growing resistance! Igniting the embers of the ‘1965 Anti-Hindi Imposition Agitations’ would be an unwise move,” he added.

— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 5, 2023

Stalin’s statement comes in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remark on Friday that Hindi must be finally accepted as the official language without opposition, even if the pace of acceptance is slow.

Charing the 38th meeting of the Committee of Parliament on Official Language in New Delhi, Shah said that Hindi is not in competition with local languages and the nation will be empowered only by promoting all Indian languages. He also said that acceptance of official language does not come from law or circular but from goodwill, inspiration and encouragement. He said the respect of heritage is incomplete without the respect of language and acceptance of official language will come only when everyone will give respect to local languages.

The Union home minister also said there can be no other favourable moment for the promotion of Indian languages as Prime Minister Narendra Modi proudly presents Hindi and all other Indian languages on global platforms. He said the prime minister has taken the initiative to start engineering and medical courses in 10 languages and soon these courses will be available in all Indian languages. That moment will mark the beginning of the rise of local languages and official languages, he added.