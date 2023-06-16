Should Senthil Balaji be dropped from cabinet? TN headed for constitutional crisis

Stalin proposes to transfer two portfolios held by jailed minister; Governor RN Ravi wants him removed from cabinet

A fresh row has erupted between Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi and DMK supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on the issue of dropping minister Senthil Balaji from the state cabinet, with the governor writing to the state government that Balaji should be removed from the cabinet.

Meanwhile, the minister, who was arrested on Wednesday (June 14) by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam in 2014, and was undergoing a check-up at the Omandurar Government Hospital following complaints of chest pain and the discovery of three blocks in his heart, was allowed by the court to undergo treatment at a private hospital Chennai. He was admitted to Chennai’s Kavery Hospital on Thursday (June 15) night.

Also read: Was ‘treated badly’ by ED officials, Senthil Balaji tells human rights panel member

Stalin refuses to drop Balaji from cabinet

Stalin has taken exception to the governor’s letter (the communication was sent to the chief minister a few days ago), and said that merely because a case was pending against a minister, he need not be dropped from the state cabinet.

This is bound to grow into a constitutional crisis as Stalin has refused to remove Balaji from the cabinet. On Thursday night, the chief minister merely sent a letter to the governor (since Balaji had been admitted to a hospital and would have to undergo surgery) that he was transferring two portfolios held by the minister to two of his colleagues — the portfolio of Electricity to Thangam Thennarasu, and the portfolio of Prohibition and Excise to S Muthusamy.

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi accompanied by DMK advocate N R Elango told the media on Thursday that the governor has rejected the chief minister’s proposal and was insisting that Balaji be dropped from the cabinet.

“The governor should accept the recommendation of the chief minister, in the light of Constitutional provisions and prevailing practice in the country, on allocating portfolios to other ministers. This was the prerogative of the chief minister and not that of the governor,” Ponmudi said, adding that the governor was acting in violation of the Constitution and established procedures.

Also read: ‘Don’t provoke DMK, you can’t face it’: Stalin dares BJP in viral speech

Governor has no say in change in portfolio: DMK

The governor’s action comes close on the heels of a representation made by Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, and a separate letter from AIADMK leaders headed by former chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami, that the governor should drop Balaji from the cabinet in view of the case and the action by the ED.

Stalin has made it clear that only the portfolios held by Balaji had been transferred to two cabinet colleagues (due to ill-health) and that he would continue to be minister without portfolio.

The governor has sent the letter back to the chief minister saying that his letter was “misleading and incorrect,” Ponmudy said.

The minister pointed out that only the appointment of ministers was done with the approval of the governor. The change in portfolios could be done by Stalin and had to be accepted by the governor. The chief minister had therefore sent a fresh letter by way of reply to the governor, Ponmudy said, adding that the latter would have to act on the chief minister’s recommendation.

BJP-DMK clash imminent

The issue would not die down in the next few days with the BJP upping the ante, and stepping up the demand for removal of the minister.

Also read: TN withdraws general consent given to CBI; ‘Stalin scared he’s next,’ taunts Annamalai

The DMK government is bound to stand by its minister, especially since he has to undergo a heart surgery immediately, and the party feels it would be inhuman to continue to subject him to greater stress by the actions of the governor and the ruling party at the Centre, and the ED, whose actions have come under a scanner in the state.

Meanwhile, various leaders of the DMK are expected to file a number of cases against the ED and BJP leaders in the next few days, just as DMK treasurer and MP TR Baalu has done.

A Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Thursday issued summons to Annamalai directing him to appear before it on July 14 in a defamation case filed by Baalu, a former Union minister.

The criminal defamation plea was filed by the DMK Parliamentary Party Leader against the ‘DMK Files”, the first list of expose detailing the assets of top DMK leaders and their family members, released by Annamalai on April 14. Taking cognizance of Baalu’s complaint, 17th Metropolitan Magistrate Anitha Anand after hearing the submission made by P. Wilson, Counsel for the petitioner, issued summons to Annamalai.

Also read: The job-for-cash scam case that brought ED to Senthil Balaji’s door

Similarly, a clutch of petitions are expected to be moved against the ED for its actions in Chennai in the last two days, though the minister was unwell and required immediate medical attention.