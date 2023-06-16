Ex TN top cop gets 3-year jail term in sexual harassment case, granted bail for appeal

The woman IPS officer had filed a complaint against the senior officer in February 2021, alleging the officer had made sexual advances when they were travelling on duty for the security of the then CM

A Villupuram court in Tamil Nadu convicted and sentenced former Special DGP (law and order) Rajesh Das in a sexual harassment case on Friday.

The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate sentenced Das to three years of rigorous imprisonment and also levied a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. However, the court granted him bail and 30 days’ time to go for appeal. He was charged with sexually harassing a fellow woman police official based on her complaint that she filed with DGP JK Tripathy and the home department in early 2021.

The woman IPS officer had filed a complaint against the senior officer in February 2021, alleging the officer had made sexual advances when they were travelling on duty for the security of the then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The AIADMK government had suspended Das and constituted a six-member committee to investigate the case. “The prosecution had recorded statements of 68 persons including police personnel. The officer can prefer an appeal and seek an immediate bail,” said a member of the prosecution team. The entire controversy had become a poll issue in 2021 and the then Leader of Opposition MK Stalin had assured due legal process and punishment, if voted to power.

Following the complaint, Das was replaced by Jayanth Murali, Additional Director General in-charge of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, and placed under compulsory wait; meaning he had no specific assignment. Months after the complaint was filed, the Madras High Court dismissed a plea by Das challenging the jurisdictional competence of the Villupuram court.

