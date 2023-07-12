BJP’s Tamil Nadu allies to attend July 18 meet in Delhi; attempt to keep the flock together

All has not been well in the NDA unit in Tamil Nadu with the BJP state chief K Ananmalai and the AIADMK led by OPS splitting hairs on various issues.

The BJP is making efforts to set right the NDA camp in Tamil Nadu which is in disarray over the last year or so, by inviting its Tamil Nadu allies including the AIADMK led by Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS), the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) to its national meet in Delhi on July 18 for firm up the strategy for the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

All has not been well in the NDA unit in Tamil Nadu with the BJP state chief K Ananmalai and the AIADMK led by OPS splitting hairs on various issues. This has resulted in sparring contests and mutual recrimination, with an AIADMK spokesman even declaring at one stage that there can be no alliance with the BJP as long as Annamalai was the state BJP chief. The spokesman added that his party did not recognise the State BJP leadership and that it would directly deal with the BJP high command.

In retaliation, Annamalai, at a closed-door meeting of the party headquarters in the State, indicated that the party should go it alone and form a separate front under its own leadership in Tamil Nadu. To make matters worse, there were cases of BJP functionaries resigning from the party and joining the AIADMK. These activities added to the divisions in the NDA camp in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK also had a torrid time with other allies like the PMK, which declared it would keep away from the Erode East Assembly bypoll, and the Vijayakanth-led DMDK putting up its own candidate in the by-election. The BJP too made only a formal announcement of support to the AIADMK in the by-election but did not take active part in the campaigning.

It is in this context that the BJP is trying to set the house in order well before the LS polls at a time when the Opposition parties are getting together to fight the elections unitedly. There is a sense of urgency and desperation in the BJP moves in Delhi with regard to Tamil Nadu, which is one of the key States.

The BJP is also aiming at damage control since the AIADMK has opposed the moves to bring about a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and the PMK has criticised the Governor for not giving assent to the State Bill to ban online rummy gambling trade. The PMK is also not averse to an alliance with the DMK, according to DMK sources.

The aim is to try and bring these parties closer once again.

The AIADMK has confirmed that it would take part in the meeting and that former CM Palaniswami would be among those attending the meeting on behalf of the AIADMK.

So far, the rival AIADMK groups led by O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran respectively have so far not received invites for the July 18 meeting. The EPS group is bound to object to invitations to OPS and Dhinakaran groups. At the moment, the BJP does not intend to rock the boat, and may take up the unity efforts with the OPS and Dhinakaran groups later.

