BJP ally AIADMK reiterates stand; says will oppose Uniform Civil Code

AIADMK's manifesto opposes amendments to the Constitution for a Uniform Civil Code that may impact religious rights of minorities.

AIADMK, a southern ally of the BJP, on Wednesday (July 5) reiterated its opposition to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.

AIADMK chief K Palaniswami, when asked by reporters on BJP’s push for Uniform Civil Code and his party’s stand, said the position had already been made known in the party’s manifesto released for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“Read our manifesto, we have mentioned it clearly,” he told reporters after chairing a meeting of the party’s district secretaries here.

In the manifesto, under the topic Secularism, the party had said in 2019: “The AIADMK will urge the government of India to not bring any amendments to the Constitution for a Uniform Civil Code that will adversely affect the religious rights of minorities in India.”

(With agency inputs)