To ease Bengaluru traffic situation, govt mulls tunnel roads in city

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is set to travel to Singapore with a team to study tunnel roads for Bengaluru, despite opposition from experts who feel such roads are unnecessary.

A delegation led by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, comprising senior officials, is planning a Singapore visit to get first-hand knowledge and experience regarding tunnel roads.

The idea of tunnel roads is being mulled, considering the increasing traffic chaos in state capital Bengaluru, said media reports.

The visit to Singapore is expected to take place either before the conclusion of the budget session, which is on July 14, or later.

DKS taking the initiative

Since taking over Bengaluru Development portfolio, Shivakumar has been actively leading discussions on the contentious proposal to build tunnel roads in the city to ease the traffic situation in the city.

Furthermore, during a recent meeting attended by the deputy Chief minister, the concept of tunnel roads was also raised and explored in the presence of industry leaders. While inspecting city roads, Shivakumar actively engaged in discussions concerning the construction of a short tunnel road near KR Puram.

Jarkiholi’s proposal

State Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi has also put forth a proposal involving the construction of a 63-km-long, three-lane twin tunnel road connecting Peenya-Hebbal-K.R. Puram-Hosur on National Highway-44.

Reports also say the state government has contacted the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India for support.

In addition, Jarkiholi also discussed the plan for constructing a flyover at Hebbal junction on NH 44 during his meeting with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Earlier, the state government’s plan for a tunnel ring road encircling Bengaluru, announced in 2015, was ultimately abandoned. Similarly, in 2011, then Bengaluru development minister R. Ashok proposed road tunnels, but the project did not advance beyond discussions since an underground metro rail was already planned for the same area.