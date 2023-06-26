BLR Pulse app to make flying through Bengaluru airport a breeze; here’s how it’ll help

From helping passengers keep track of flight timings to booking a transit hotel and ordering food, BLR Pulse promises to a be a one-stop solution for flyers at Kempegowda International Airport

Flying through Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) will now be a seamless experience, thanks to the BLR Pulse, an app with an interactive chatbot feature.

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of the BLR Airport, has created the BLR Pulse, an omnichannel platform, in collaboration with GrayMatter Software Services.

“This app alleviates common pre-travel apprehensions like long security queues, wait times, etc. It allows passengers to navigate within the terminal buildings and take control of their journey at departures and arrivals by providing essential information about the airport in real-time,” BIAL said in a statement on Monday (June 26).

The interactive chatbot feature in the app enables a self-sufficient mode of finding answers to various questions, which will be further curated over time, it said.

As of now, here is what BLR Pulse can do:

It offers real-time updates on various passenger processing touchpoints, including entry gates, check-in counters, and security check areas.

BLR Pulse can help passengers keep track of flight timings by delivering flight status updates directly to their mobile or email inboxes.

The WayFinder feature allows passengers to find their way through the airport easily.

Passengers can book a transit hotel for their short-term stay or complete their last-minute flight check-ins.

Flyers can reserve a table at restaurants, order food, pick it up at the store or have it delivered to the gate.

They can also identify and claim lost items.

Speaking about the new offering, BIAL MD and CEO Hari Marar, said, “Travelling through BLR Airport gets more seamless with the BLR Pulse app. The objective is to help passengers plan their travel on the go even before they reach the airport.”

