PM Modi to take out 36-km roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday

The Prime Minister would cover a distance of 10.1 kilometres from 11 am to 1 pm, and 26.5 km from 4 pm to 10 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would hold a 36.6-kilometre roadshow in Bengaluru on May 6, Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha member P C Mohan said on Wednesday.

The roadshow, as part of the BJP’s campaigning for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, would pass through the city’s 17 Assembly constituencies, Mohan said.

Two stages

“The Prime Minister would cover a distance of 10.1 kilometres from 11 am to 1 pm, and 26.5 km from 4 pm to 10 pm,” Mohan said.

Earlier on April 29, Modi had conducted a 5.3-kilometre-long roadshow in Bengaluru that passed through various locations in the city, including Magadi Road, Nice Road Junction and Sumanahalli.

Voting in Karnataka will take place on May 10 and the results will be declared in May 13.

